Wondering what your high schooler’s up to? Maybe this assignment from a Seattle-area ninth grade biology class will offer some insight:

A local student was kind enough to share an assignment they received in biology class. pic.twitter.com/Cgc092K4iG — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

Wait … what?

What if you're white/English-speaking, but blue-collar, female & ugly? Or black, but attractive, hetero-male, & upper class? Are there numbers you add up & divide to know where one lands on the spectrum…like a Cosmo quiz? Dear Teacher: Frog guts don't care about this spectrum. — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) November 22, 2017

That's the deviousness of intersectionality–many people will have elements of their make-up that land on the oppressed side of the chart. When people buy into this, it grows their coalition of oppressed people. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

Why does the biology teacher hate science? — pudge (@pudgenet) November 22, 2017

You ask a valid question. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

Can anyone out there explain what any of that has to do with biology? Or with anything a high schooler is supposed to be learning about?

You're welcome. To me, it doesn't matter — this form of bigotry shouldn't be forced on students who do not have a choice to opt-out. College? It's still vile, but voluntary. High school? Nope. — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) November 22, 2017

It only seems to be getting worse.

How the heck are parents supposed to push back on this crap? — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) November 22, 2017