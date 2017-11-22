Wondering what your high schooler’s up to? Maybe this assignment from a Seattle-area ninth grade biology class will offer some insight:
A local student was kind enough to share an assignment they received in biology class. pic.twitter.com/Cgc092K4iG
Wait … what?
What if you're white/English-speaking, but blue-collar, female & ugly? Or black, but attractive, hetero-male, & upper class? Are there numbers you add up & divide to know where one lands on the spectrum…like a Cosmo quiz?
Dear Teacher: Frog guts don't care about this spectrum.
That's the deviousness of intersectionality–many people will have elements of their make-up that land on the oppressed side of the chart. When people buy into this, it grows their coalition of oppressed people.
Why does the biology teacher hate science?
You ask a valid question.
Can anyone out there explain what any of that has to do with biology? Or with anything a high schooler is supposed to be learning about?
You're welcome. To me, it doesn't matter — this form of bigotry shouldn't be forced on students who do not have a choice to opt-out. College? It's still vile, but voluntary. High school? Nope.
It only seems to be getting worse.
How the heck are parents supposed to push back on this crap?
1) Vote out school board members who don't actively oppose this in our classrooms.
2) Run for school board or support candidates who do oppose this.
3) Don't be quiet, be prepared to be a target of attacks, but never stop pushing back on this.
