Trump’s presidency has left Joy Reid feeling nostalgic for the good old days, when real men were in power:
The Kennedys occupy a special place in our national consciousness. JFK had a roguish gallantry. Jackie O had the glamour and pathos of a Hollywood star. RFK had the seeds of goodness and greatness. Teddy chased redemption. Americans love those kinds of narratives. https://t.co/KAm1AxNYKn
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017
America is a land of myths. Those myths are what knit a disparate people together. Right now we feel rudderless because there’s nothing soaring or mythic about our leadership. It’s just crassness, greed and grasping.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017
Obama gave us that mythical quality too, particularly with his soaring rhetoric, which I suspect is why the Kennedys embraced him. It may seem weird but America needs that. Presidents typically aim for it — the uniting power of mythmaking. We most certainly don’t have it now.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017
Hold on a sec …
Glad as a society we're finally taking sexual predation seriously wait what the hell https://t.co/5mxqS0Ne46
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 22, 2017
We’ll have what she’s having. Because clearly, it’s some really powerful stuff.
I love the "the myth is beautiful and useful to my cause therefore we must ignore the squalid, sickening truth" going on there
— Matt Corbett (@CorbettMatt) November 22, 2017
"Teddy chased redemption.”
You can straight up drown a woman, sexually assault a waitress, etc., etc. and *still* be eulogized with this fluffy shit.
The #MeToo movement sputters. https://t.co/ANLb283HiZ
— Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 22, 2017
Yea,, good old Teddy… I heard Redemption had moved to a strip club out in Texas.. Warms my heart to hear he chased her down..
— Lee Manel (@lee_manel) November 22, 2017
“Teddy chased redemption” is hysterical. World class, Harvey Weinstein, level scumbag, killed a woman by letting her drown. But OK, keep chasing that redemption Teddy.
— Ned Welch (@nedwelch1) November 22, 2017
They all slept around & treated women like sex toys. And one of them chose to save his career instead of the woman in his car. She died. He's a hero to you.
Way to go.
— (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) November 22, 2017
Teddy chased that redemption right off the road and into the water leaving a woman to drown. But hey, each to their own, right @JoyAnnReid?
— FinePressedPantaloon (@SouthernNinja) November 22, 2017
Can't wait for the next politician accused of sexual misconduct to play it off as his "roguish gallantry."
— Ryan Prisock (@RyanPrisock) November 22, 2017
Incredible.
"Roguish."
"Chased redemption."
This is beyond pathetic partisanship, @JoyAnnReid.
— Kenny Friedman (@KSFriedman) November 22, 2017
Jackie O wasn't a Kennedy. JFK had White House intern service his friends at the pool. Teddy abandoned a woman to die horribly in a submerged car. That family occupies a special place alright, but not in the way you think. https://t.co/39joq2Rocx
— neontaster (@neontaster) November 22, 2017
"Chased redemption" from abandoning a woman, in his drunken cowardice, to die one of the worst possible deaths.
Chased it by raping cocktail waitresses. https://t.co/M2osc5rU17
— Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) November 22, 2017
The Kennedys–even more than the Clintons–remain the best barometer to see whether people are actually willing to take male predation seriously.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 22, 2017
