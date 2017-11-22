Trump’s presidency has left Joy Reid feeling nostalgic for the good old days, when real men were in power:

Hold on a sec …

We’ll have what she’s having. Because clearly, it’s some really powerful stuff.

Trending

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooJFKjohn f kennedyjoy reidKennedysRFKRobert F. Kennedysexual predationsexual predatorTeddy Kennedywomanizing