Trump’s presidency has left Joy Reid feeling nostalgic for the good old days, when real men were in power:

The Kennedys occupy a special place in our national consciousness. JFK had a roguish gallantry. Jackie O had the glamour and pathos of a Hollywood star. RFK had the seeds of goodness and greatness. Teddy chased redemption. Americans love those kinds of narratives. https://t.co/KAm1AxNYKn — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

America is a land of myths. Those myths are what knit a disparate people together. Right now we feel rudderless because there’s nothing soaring or mythic about our leadership. It’s just crassness, greed and grasping. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

Obama gave us that mythical quality too, particularly with his soaring rhetoric, which I suspect is why the Kennedys embraced him. It may seem weird but America needs that. Presidents typically aim for it — the uniting power of mythmaking. We most certainly don’t have it now. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

Hold on a sec …

Glad as a society we're finally taking sexual predation seriously wait what the hell https://t.co/5mxqS0Ne46 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 22, 2017

We’ll have what she’s having. Because clearly, it’s some really powerful stuff.

I love the "the myth is beautiful and useful to my cause therefore we must ignore the squalid, sickening truth" going on there — Matt Corbett (@CorbettMatt) November 22, 2017

"Teddy chased redemption.” You can straight up drown a woman, sexually assault a waitress, etc., etc. and *still* be eulogized with this fluffy shit. The #MeToo movement sputters. https://t.co/ANLb283HiZ — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 22, 2017

Yea,, good old Teddy… I heard Redemption had moved to a strip club out in Texas.. Warms my heart to hear he chased her down.. — Lee Manel (@lee_manel) November 22, 2017

“Teddy chased redemption” is hysterical. World class, Harvey Weinstein, level scumbag, killed a woman by letting her drown. But OK, keep chasing that redemption Teddy. — Ned Welch (@nedwelch1) November 22, 2017

They all slept around & treated women like sex toys. And one of them chose to save his career instead of the woman in his car. She died. He's a hero to you. Way to go. — (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) November 22, 2017

Teddy chased that redemption right off the road and into the water leaving a woman to drown. But hey, each to their own, right @JoyAnnReid? — FinePressedPantaloon (@SouthernNinja) November 22, 2017

Can't wait for the next politician accused of sexual misconduct to play it off as his "roguish gallantry." — Ryan Prisock (@RyanPrisock) November 22, 2017

Incredible.

"Roguish."

"Chased redemption."

This is beyond pathetic partisanship, @JoyAnnReid. — Kenny Friedman (@KSFriedman) November 22, 2017

Jackie O wasn't a Kennedy. JFK had White House intern service his friends at the pool. Teddy abandoned a woman to die horribly in a submerged car. That family occupies a special place alright, but not in the way you think. https://t.co/39joq2Rocx — neontaster (@neontaster) November 22, 2017

"Chased redemption" from abandoning a woman, in his drunken cowardice, to die one of the worst possible deaths. Chased it by raping cocktail waitresses. https://t.co/M2osc5rU17 — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) November 22, 2017

The Kennedys–even more than the Clintons–remain the best barometer to see whether people are actually willing to take male predation seriously. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 22, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.