A Cecil the Lion fan page on Facebook recently took it upon themselves to expose Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as a heartless big-game hunter:
Just one problem: That guy is not Ryan Zinke. Like, not even a little bit. The secretary took to Twitter to set the record straight — in the greatest way possible:
The only thing I've hunted in Africa is terrorists. #GotEm #NoBaggingLimit pic.twitter.com/9ez0lcuq5L
— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) November 21, 2017
That sound you just heard? That was the sound of a thousand mics dropping.
That was pretty darn badass.