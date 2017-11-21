A Cecil the Lion fan page on Facebook recently took it upon themselves to expose Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as a heartless big-game hunter:

Just one problem: That guy is not Ryan Zinke. Like, not even a little bit. The secretary took to Twitter to set the record straight — in the greatest way possible:

That sound you just heard? That was the sound of a thousand mics dropping.

That was pretty darn badass.