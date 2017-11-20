MSNBC prides themselves on their quality journalists. Quality journalists like Kasie Hunt:

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt: Assault on Rand Paul is ‘one of my favorite stories!’ pic.twitter.com/jyTEeL2AYI — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 20, 2017

Because there’s nothing funnier than a GOP senator suffering life-threatening injuries, are we right?

WTF????? Did she actually say that?? — DANonymous 🍥 (@DanieltheTucker) November 20, 2017

You heard her, loud and clear.

This made my stomach just turn — Molly Golightly (@MollyGolightley) November 20, 2017

The mask just keeps slipping lower and lower, doesn’t it?

Glad the Senator with broken ribs is entertaining for you Kasie. https://t.co/0W1iyHeHpJ — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 20, 2017

"The feel-good story of fall" – Kasie referring to Rand Paul having his ribs broken and lungs bruised. — BT (@back_ttys) November 20, 2017

What media bias? — Quezonomics ⚾ (@alex_forreal) November 20, 2017

Update:

Kasie’s totes sorry she was so giddy about your injuries, Sen. Paul:

There's nothing funny about 6 broken ribs — my apologies to @RandPauI for suggesting on air earlier today there was. Hope your recovery is on the right track, senator, looking forward to seeing you in the hallways soon. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 20, 2017

Nice try, Kasie.