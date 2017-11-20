MSNBC prides themselves on their quality journalists. Quality journalists like Kasie Hunt:
MSNBC host Kasie Hunt: Assault on Rand Paul is ‘one of my favorite stories!’ pic.twitter.com/jyTEeL2AYI
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 20, 2017
Because there’s nothing funnier than a GOP senator suffering life-threatening injuries, are we right?
WTF????? Did she actually say that??
— DANonymous 🍥 (@DanieltheTucker) November 20, 2017
You heard her, loud and clear.
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 20, 2017
— Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 20, 2017
Sick, just sick.@MSNBC
— ᴀᴀʀᴏɴᴊʜɪʟʟ (@aaronjhill) November 20, 2017
This made my stomach just turn
— Molly Golightly (@MollyGolightley) November 20, 2017
The mask just keeps slipping lower and lower, doesn’t it?
Glad the Senator with broken ribs is entertaining for you Kasie. https://t.co/0W1iyHeHpJ
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 20, 2017
"The feel-good story of fall" – Kasie referring to Rand Paul having his ribs broken and lungs bruised.
— BT (@back_ttys) November 20, 2017
What media bias?
— Quezonomics ⚾ (@alex_forreal) November 20, 2017
Journalmalism by @kasie https://t.co/7mhxCGcBaw
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2017
***
Update:
Kasie’s totes sorry she was so giddy about your injuries, Sen. Paul:
There's nothing funny about 6 broken ribs — my apologies to @RandPauI for suggesting on air earlier today there was. Hope your recovery is on the right track, senator, looking forward to seeing you in the hallways soon.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 20, 2017
Nice try, Kasie.