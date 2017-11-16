Does Al Franken think this is supposed to get him off the hook for what Leeann Tweeden says he did to her?

In his statement, Franken calls for an ethics investigation to get to the bottom of this:

That raises a valid question:

Franken also says he doesn’t remember the skit the way Tweeden does. So, is he questioning Tweeden’s account of what happened? Because that’s not very woke of him:

He’s in deep. And it’s all his fault.

He certainly shouldn’t. The question is, will he fall on his sword or go down swinging?

We’ve read that statement several times now, but we couldn’t find one particular pair of words anywhere:

Let us help you, Al: “I resign.”

