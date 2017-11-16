Does Al Franken think this is supposed to get him off the hook for what Leeann Tweeden says he did to her?

NEW FRANKEN STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/c3puSkK9Ts — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 16, 2017

In his statement, Franken calls for an ethics investigation to get to the bottom of this:

JUST IN: Sen. Al Franken delivers lengthier apology following accusation of sexual misconduct: “I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate." https://t.co/aDkmC6puqy pic.twitter.com/668E3GrXci — ABC News (@ABC) November 16, 2017

Full statement from Sen. Franken. Notably, he asks that a Senate Ethics investigation “be undertaken” in light of sexual misconduct allegations. pic.twitter.com/0suo7CqWJU — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 16, 2017

That raises a valid question:

If Franken has (basically) admitted to the conduct Tweeden accused him of—or at least to groping her while she was asleep—then what is an ethics investigation supposed to investigate? https://t.co/Vf0HPVxu6a — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 16, 2017

Franken also says he doesn’t remember the skit the way Tweeden does. So, is he questioning Tweeden’s account of what happened? Because that’s not very woke of him:

Franken: Women deserve to be heard and believed Also Franken: I don't believe her account of the skit rehearsal https://t.co/WEsxabhd3v — Mike Morrison (@MikeKMorrison) November 16, 2017

He’s in deep. And it’s all his fault.

there's a don't throw me in that brier patch feel to @alfranken calling for a Senate investigation of himself. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 16, 2017

He's not gonna survive this, is he… https://t.co/GSmKcORD71 — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) November 16, 2017

He certainly shouldn’t. The question is, will he fall on his sword or go down swinging?

We’ve read that statement several times now, but we couldn’t find one particular pair of words anywhere:

It only takes two words to resign @SenFranken https://t.co/yrNGzBgm5o — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) November 16, 2017

Let us help you, Al: “I resign.”