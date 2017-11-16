As Twitchy told you, Leeann Tweeden posted a photo of Al Franken appearing to be groping her while she was sleeping. Reportedly, according to the USO, here’s who took that photo:

The USO says that the photographer who was taking pictures during the tour in which Sen. Franken was captured reaching out to grope a sleeping Leann Tweeden was Owen Franken – the senator's brother. — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) November 16, 2017

What?

Well, well, well. The entire family is full of degenerates it would seem. https://t.co/nKAuOY5Fqd — L (@LilMissRightie) November 16, 2017

For the record, Owen Franken denies it:

Reached by phone in Paris, Owen Franken says he DID NOT take this photograph. Calls it "a stupid thing to do" but stresses in photo he is not touching Tweeden. https://t.co/fMUnDIexT7 — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) November 16, 2017

Owen Franken has since told me that while he was the photographer on this trip, he did not take that photo nor send it to Leeann. — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) November 16, 2017

Hmmm.

This is all very confusing, to say the least.

Please read the tweet, Michelle. Owen Franken was the tour photographer, doesn't mean he took this photo. FWIW, Owen Franken says he did not – USO cannot confirm either way cc: @allahpundit @redsteeze — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) November 16, 2017

More from Owen Franken:

Owen Franken, photographer on USO trip who says he did not take photo of Sen. Franken reaching to grope Tweeden, defends his brother: "For him to be accused of something like that is unbelievable. It’s not my brother, and it’s not how we were raised." — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) November 16, 2017

Sure looked like his brother in that photo …

Maybe it’s not how the Franken boys were raised, but it seems to be how Al, at least, chose to grow up.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.