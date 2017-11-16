As Twitchy told you, Leeann Tweeden posted a photo of Al Franken appearing to be groping her while she was sleeping. Reportedly, according to the USO, here’s who took that photo:

What?

For the record, Owen Franken denies it:

Hmmm.

This is all very confusing, to say the least.

More from Owen Franken:

Sure looked like his brother in that photo …

Maybe it’s not how the Franken boys were raised, but it seems to be how Al, at least, chose to grow up.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

