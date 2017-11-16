You just know Stephen King thought this was clever when he wrote it:

Not sure Trump knows what a Nobel is. His tweets suggest a certain difficulties with grammar, let alone literature. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 15, 2017

Norm Macdonald noticed that the gentleman doth project too much:

hahahaha. " A certain difficulties". Perfect. hahahaha https://t.co/JnEriRxZFe — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017

And Stephen King gets paid to write!

***

Update:

Believe it or not, some people failed to see the humor in King’s mistake:

Casting shade on Stephen won’t make your literary star shine brighter, Norm. — Dr Skip McSpannesh🔹 (@OfficeOfSkip) November 16, 2017

Didn't you find his tweet funny, Doc? https://t.co/QMNETUPOIo — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017

Maybe Dr. Skip McSpannesh is Patrick Leahy in disguise!

I'm sorry, but someone making a grammatical error in a tweet deriding someone else's grammatical proficiency is objectively funny. — Chris (@NoHiddenPath79) November 16, 2017

You would think a professional writer would be very careful with such a tweet. https://t.co/dMEbBUEim8 — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017

You would think!