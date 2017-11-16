You just know Stephen King thought this was clever when he wrote it:
Not sure Trump knows what a Nobel is. His tweets suggest a certain difficulties with grammar, let alone literature.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 15, 2017
Norm Macdonald noticed that the gentleman doth project too much:
hahahaha. " A certain difficulties". Perfect. hahahaha https://t.co/JnEriRxZFe
— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017
And Stephen King gets paid to write!
— Chz St8k (@ChzSt8k) November 16, 2017
***
Update:
Believe it or not, some people failed to see the humor in King’s mistake:
Casting shade on Stephen won’t make your literary star shine brighter, Norm.
— Dr Skip McSpannesh🔹 (@OfficeOfSkip) November 16, 2017
Didn't you find his tweet funny, Doc? https://t.co/QMNETUPOIo
— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017
Maybe Dr. Skip McSpannesh is Patrick Leahy in disguise!
I'm sorry, but someone making a grammatical error in a tweet deriding someone else's grammatical proficiency is objectively funny.
— Chris (@NoHiddenPath79) November 16, 2017
You would think a professional writer would be very careful with such a tweet. https://t.co/dMEbBUEim8
— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) November 16, 2017
You would think!