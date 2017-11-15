Matt Drudge ain’t playin’:
A lesson on leaving politics to the professionals… pic.twitter.com/VSyCtAdYsf
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) November 15, 2017
Dude.
Whoa! Talk about shots fired! https://t.co/FvTybK4D1W
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 15, 2017
🔥🔥🔥 @DRUDGE takes aim at Bannon: "A lesson on leaving politics to the professionals…" pic.twitter.com/ZWgqmboJy8
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 15, 2017
Drudge/Bannon war is LIT AF https://t.co/AJfQGpIWSa
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 15, 2017
That’s putting it mildly.
Also:
Judge WHORE? https://t.co/LyayBwsy7r
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 15, 2017
well pic.twitter.com/2yH5u7x1Uz
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 15, 2017
Damn. This is getting UGLY.
When Drudge turns on you, he turns hard. pic.twitter.com/otkwzFlhgk
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 15, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.