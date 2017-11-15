We like to joke about stuff being highly problematic, but this tweet from Turning Point USA is, well, highly problematic.

In response to this tweet from Task & Purpose senior editor Adam Weinstein:

The best grift in America is convincing rich old-man conservatives to give you their money so you can “reach” young people with a rich old-man message https://t.co/WJUpg7BFXo — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 15, 2017

Turning Point USA shared this deep thought:

The best ‘grift’ this morning is having a guy named Weinstein criticize young people for wanting fewer hands in their pockets. Too good. — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) November 15, 2017

Subtle, guys.

I kind of assumed this would be deleted, but it's still up https://t.co/bOabQw26tI — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017

Look at that sweet sweet ratio pic.twitter.com/HC0RdbNJwl — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) November 15, 2017

uhh — slackbot (@pareene) November 15, 2017

Uh…..you might want to rethink this tweet. https://t.co/yf1bdO0ctB — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) November 15, 2017

What else is there to say, really?

Slim chance this was a horribly botched, ham-fisted attempt to make a Weinstein/sexual harassment reference. But it realllllly comes across as a straight-up anti-Semitic remark centered around a Jewish last name and money. pic.twitter.com/UMknnyv3rJ — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2017

I'm trying to be charitable and find a Harvey Weinstein angle? But I just don't see it. — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017

Jeebus. Does executive director Charlie Kirk endorse this message or nah?

Maybe they were going for, “eww young people don't want to be touched by guys named Weinstein,” but instead came across as big ‘ol anti-Semites. Remember: This is the same group that wears diapers in public to "own the libs.” They’re stupid enough to make this sort of mistake. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2017

I wish I could say I did nazi this type of thing coming from you folks, but … uh … yeah, you're vile — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) November 15, 2017

Hey @charliekirk11, I think your media team forgot the "always private message for antisemitism" rule. https://t.co/KNO3lQGAPJ — Ben (@BenHowe) November 15, 2017

Lol. Holy shit you guys, you’re supposed to be more subtle about that shit. — Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) November 15, 2017

Oh, and by the way:

Speaking of horrible anti-Semitism, this is pretty awful too. Partially because it's an offensive slur, partly because @AdamWeinstein is an Episcopalian. pic.twitter.com/Dn3qDvzGrW — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 15, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

The tweet’s been deleted (finally), but not quickly enough: