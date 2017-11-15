We like to joke about stuff being highly problematic, but this tweet from Turning Point USA is, well, highly problematic.

In response to this tweet from Task & Purpose senior editor Adam Weinstein:

Turning Point USA shared this deep thought:

Subtle, guys.

What else is there to say, really?

Jeebus. Does executive director Charlie Kirk endorse this message or nah?

Oh, and by the way:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

The tweet’s been deleted (finally), but not quickly enough:

