At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy confronted Fifth Circuit nominee Don Willett with something from his past:

Before we show you the tweet in question, let us warn you: It’s pretty shocking.

Are you ready? OK, here it is:

You guys. You guys.

Oh, he’s an idiot, all right. But Leahy’s outrage was no joke:

Real life is ridiculous.

Here’s the video, via The Washington Free Beacon:

Geez.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video. The headline has been amended to reflect that.

Update:

Greatest deliberative body, indeed.

