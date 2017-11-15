At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy confronted Fifth Circuit nominee Don Willett with something from his past:

Leahy called this tweet divisive and disrespectful. HAHAHA I CANNOT https://t.co/f5nZoiXscX — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 15, 2017

Before we show you the tweet in question, let us warn you: It’s pretty shocking.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Are you ready? OK, here it is:

I could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon. pic.twitter.com/HKPW6tE4H6 — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 30, 2015

You guys. You guys.

Wait. Maybe Leahy is joking? That can be the only explanation. https://t.co/bY5EB0LGvr — RBe (@RBPundit) November 15, 2017

Alternate theory: Leahy’s an idiot. Oh, wait… that’s not a theory! — Frodrick Fronknsteen (@fredontwittur) November 15, 2017

Oh, he’s an idiot, all right. But Leahy’s outrage was no joke:

.@SenatorLeahy: You equated the right to LGBTQ marriage equality to the right to marry bacon. Why should we believe you would follow that precedent? https://t.co/DQ2bNvRX7h — WhyCourtsMatter (@WhyCourtsMatter) November 15, 2017

Senator Leahy just tore into @JusticeWillett's Twitter habits at the Senate judicial confirmation hearing, scrutinizing pressing matters like his tweet about the constitutional right to marry bacon. pic.twitter.com/oHaU3n5B9Z — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) November 15, 2017

So in this confirmation hearing, we're quickly learning that Senate Democrats do not understand Willett's jokes on Twitter. Sen. Leahy is taking issue with Willett tweeting he wanted to marry bacon — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 15, 2017

This is the tweet Leahy was upset with, suggesting it could interfere in his court decisions. Jfc. https://t.co/gHPzwAVHU0 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) November 15, 2017

GUYS. Leahy says: "You've equated the constitutional right to same sex marriage, which the Supreme Court has upheld, with the the constitutional right to marry bacon. I don't think one would see that as praising the Supreme Court decisions" ABOUT THIS TWEET. NOT KIDDING https://t.co/f5nZoiXscX — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 15, 2017

THIS JUST HAPPENED IN REAL LIFE @JusticeWillett https://t.co/5FMkPaYXSO — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 15, 2017

Real life is ridiculous.

Here’s the video, via The Washington Free Beacon:

Geez.

Leaky Leahy at his finest. https://t.co/j8PYxJReIb — LemonJuice Bluecheck (@bradcundiff) November 15, 2017

The World's Greatest Deliberative Body. https://t.co/pIV7vVSu8J — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 15, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with video. The headline has been amended to reflect that.

***

Update:

Comedian turned senator @alfranken lecturing @JusticeWillett about joke tweets. Is this how far we've fallen? — M. Todd Henderson (@ProfHenderson) November 15, 2017

Franken has voluntarily appeared on national TV dressed as a giant baby. @JusticeWillett posts dad jokes, silly puns, and patriotic eagle gifs. 🙄 https://t.co/9X2Bl5C4mk — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) November 15, 2017

Greatest deliberative body, indeed.