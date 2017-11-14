It’s like clockwork.

Following this morning’s deadly shooting at a California elementary school, amateur detective Michael Ian Black got busy tracking down the real enemy:

"Students shot and wounded at an elementary school" Again. Why does this keep happening? Because… The NRA is a terrorist organization. https://t.co/fDFy7wHqNL — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 14, 2017

Tiresome? Absolutely. But it’s also extremely telling:

The "NRA" is that thing you blame when you don't really care to discuss the real problems in society. https://t.co/33cIAMIDsq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 14, 2017

Nailed it.