Jeff Sessions testified today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers wasn’t terribly impressed with what he heard?

Say what you will about Session, but Conyers calling him old? That’s some serious pot-and-kettle action right there.

Trending

Conyers might want to have a good look in the mirror. Assuming his 88-year-old eyes still work …

They don’t get much more Beltway barnacle than John Conyers.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff SessionsJohn ConyersOld