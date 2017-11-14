Jeff Sessions testified today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers wasn’t terribly impressed with what he heard?
John Conyers (88), top House D on Judiciary, told me perhaps Sessions (70) was getting "old" – that's what he's not able to recall details.
Say what you will about Session, but Conyers calling him old? That’s some serious pot-and-kettle action right there.
Conyers might want to have a good look in the mirror. Assuming his 88-year-old eyes still work …
conyers is 88. he should probably not be in the senate anymore.
They don’t get much more Beltway barnacle than John Conyers.
.@RepJohnConyers questioned J. Edgar Hoover when he was the FBI Director. He has been in Congress that long.
