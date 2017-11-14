Jeff Sessions testified today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers wasn’t terribly impressed with what he heard?

John Conyers (88), top House D on Judiciary, told me perhaps Sessions (70) was getting "old" – that's what he's not able to recall details. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 14, 2017

Say what you will about Session, but Conyers calling him old? That’s some serious pot-and-kettle action right there.

Conyers might want to have a good look in the mirror. Assuming his 88-year-old eyes still work …

conyers is 88. he should probably not be in the senate anymore. — Joe Spangler (@Jacket_Spangler) November 14, 2017

They don’t get much more Beltway barnacle than John Conyers.