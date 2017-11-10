Think this’ll work out well for Tim McGraw?

More from The Hill:

In an interview with Billboard, along with his wife and fellow musician Faith Hill, McGraw said that gun rights are “not about the Second Amendment,” and that common sense needs to be a part of the conversation.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter – I love to wing-shoot,” he said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

…

“Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians,” he said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”