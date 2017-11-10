Think this’ll work out well for Tim McGraw?
Tim McGraw calls for "common sense" gun control: "It’s not about the Second Amendment" https://t.co/OyIj322Col pic.twitter.com/JRRpzy5lfb
— The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2017
More from The Hill:
In an interview with Billboard, along with his wife and fellow musician Faith Hill, McGraw said that gun rights are “not about the Second Amendment,” and that common sense needs to be a part of the conversation.
“Look, I’m a bird hunter – I love to wing-shoot,” he said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”
“Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians,” he said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”
Sigh. Sometimes it’s just better to shut up and sing, Tim.
From behind his body guards.
— TechHelp (@TechHelp) November 10, 2017
Hey, @FaithHill, your husband wants to give up your armed guards and security. https://t.co/grK7tJodHB
— Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) November 10, 2017
That liberalism has infected nearly every media and entertainment outlet is a BIG part of why you have Trump. Makes people feel like the walls are closing in with no escape. https://t.co/VMUT0V5ZCe
— Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 10, 2017
If gun control advocates think they’ll win this debate with tiresome talking points and half-truths, they’re sorely mistaken.
I'm convinced 100% of these celebrities calling for "common sense gun laws" couldn't give you an example of an existing gun law if their life depended on it.
— Daniel (@ddwalk34) November 10, 2017