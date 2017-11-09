Given all the trouble Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore is in right now, the optics of this aren’t the best:

This really just happened: Roy Moore responds to bombshell story by…sending out a fundraising email. https://t.co/LrcqM2Vxqu via @MotherJones — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 9, 2017

More from Mother Jones:

Less than two hours after the Washington Post published a major investigation reporting that Moore had pursued teenagers and sexually molested one under-age girl, his campaign zapped out a fundraising email that showcased endorsements from three senators whom conservatives tend to adore: Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Lee of Utah. “As you know, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee all endorsed my campaign for U.S. Senate,” Moore wrote. “If I’m elected to Washington, I’ll join them on the frontlines of the fight to Drain the Swamp.” The email featured a graphic of all three hovering behind a grinning Moore.

Roy Moore is fundraising off of a story alleging he sexually abused a girl. pic.twitter.com/MTjWI2hwmA — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

That doesn’t reflect well on Moore’s campaign. But is David Corn really in a position of moral authority when it comes to sexual misconduct?

Please tell me David Corn isn't commenting on someone else being sexually inappropriate. https://t.co/UJNPWt5uHJ — RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2017

Just last week, Politico reported that Mother Jones had investigated Corn three years ago for “inappropriate workplace behavior” after he allegedly touched female colleagues inappropriately and used graphic sexual language around them. So. Maybe he should stay away from this one, huh?

I'm blocked, but can someone please let David Corn that he should probably lay low considering he stands accused of sexual misconduct? — RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2017

Mr. Pot ———-> Mr. Kettle — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) November 9, 2017

Damn, Dave. You sexual predators are all over the place! — Ben Harris (@Real_BenHarris) November 9, 2017

Ummm…you don't have any credibility on this issue, Sir. — Stephen Durham (@TheBullfromTN) November 9, 2017