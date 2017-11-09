Given all the trouble Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore is in right now, the optics of this aren’t the best:

More from Mother Jones:

Less than two hours after the Washington Post published a major investigation reporting that Moore had pursued teenagers and sexually molested one under-age girl, his campaign zapped out a fundraising email that showcased endorsements from three senators whom conservatives tend to adore: Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Lee of Utah.

“As you know, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee all endorsed my campaign for U.S. Senate,” Moore wrote. “If I’m elected to Washington, I’ll join them on the frontlines of the fight to Drain the Swamp.” The email featured a graphic of all three hovering behind a grinning Moore.

That doesn’t reflect well on Moore’s campaign. But is David Corn really in a position of moral authority when it comes to sexual misconduct?

Just last week, Politico reported that Mother Jones had investigated Corn three years ago for “inappropriate workplace behavior” after he allegedly touched female colleagues inappropriately and used graphic sexual language around them. So. Maybe he should stay away from this one, huh?

Tags: David CornRoy Moore