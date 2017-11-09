Of all the possible angles liberals could run with in light of the allegations that Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore had sexual relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, this might be the worst:

Do you, Ian?

Ian’s definitely in the running for the top spot:

Let’s see … what happened in the 1990s again? Oh. Right:

Bill Clinton’s still doing pretty well for himself last time we checked.

Or maybe it’s just not that bad when Democrats do it.

