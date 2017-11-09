Of all the possible angles liberals could run with in light of the allegations that Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore had sexual relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, this might be the worst:
Before 2016, I would have assumed that a politician's career would be over if they were credibly accused of being a sexual predator.
I hate what's happened to our country.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 9, 2017
Do you, Ian?
Holy Crap! It's like they're having a contest to see who's tweet can be most #Punked and #Pwned. https://t.co/uDlT4x5ZFf
— Tom (@BoreGuru) November 9, 2017
Ian’s definitely in the running for the top spot:
Are you 12? https://t.co/1xrJ0cnpgr
— BT (@back_ttys) November 9, 2017
Guess you don't remember the '90s
— First Noel (@NHolmstedt) November 9, 2017
I was disabused of that belief back in the 1990's.
— William Keane (@largebill68) November 9, 2017
Fun calendar fact: 1998 was before 2016. https://t.co/Eh7pulMKTq
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 9, 2017
Let’s see … what happened in the 1990s again? Oh. Right:
CNTL+ALT+Bill Clinton https://t.co/lLQoikOSoW
— Johnny Internet (@brodigan) November 9, 2017
Ever heard of Bill Clinton? https://t.co/fHybcutlNR
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 9, 2017
See Clinton, Bill
— EightBazookas (@EightBazookas) November 9, 2017
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/n35hTGTfGu
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 9, 2017
Uh…. pic.twitter.com/JtpOeJ5QTs
— Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) November 9, 2017
— Bella (@Hella_Right) November 9, 2017
— GLW®🇺🇸 (@wismerg1990) November 9, 2017
— "FireButch" Thompson (@RayburnThompson) November 9, 2017
Did you completely miss the Clinton administration?
— William Richards (@Wrichards2) November 9, 2017
Were you asleep in the 90’s during Bill Clinton’s Campaign & presidency? https://t.co/QeNGYOQcd0
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) November 9, 2017
You've just completely memory-holed Bill Clinton, haven't you.
— Molly (@commondecencyyo) November 9, 2017
Bill Clinton still makes millions on the speaker's circuit.
Define "Politician's career." https://t.co/44dwU3VAbF
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2017
Yet you love Bill Clinton. 🤔 Is it hard to choke down your hypocrisy or does it get easier with time?!?
— ✨SafeWord: Apples ✨ (@SafeWordApples) November 9, 2017
Bill Clinton, you dishonest hypocritical asshole.
— SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) November 9, 2017
Bill Clinton’s still doing pretty well for himself last time we checked.
— Britches (@DrShitBritches) November 9, 2017
Funny, I remember a former democrat President accused of raping women and his supporters still make excuses for/defend him to this day. Hmm, maybe I just imagined all that.
— Skyler (@newSkyl3r) November 9, 2017
Or maybe it’s just not that bad when Democrats do it.
"credibly"= when a Republican is accused. Not credibly= When a Democrat is accused.
— Punches In Bunches (@eplacentia) November 9, 2017