Teen Vogue is, like, totes in tune with American teenage girls. As evidenced by this bold move:
Today, we're announcing a very special issue of Teen Vogue, guest-edited by @HillaryClinton — the first-ever female Presidential candidate nominated by a major party, a woman who sits at the center of a historic paradigm shift. pic.twitter.com/uC1f5asL4w
— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 8, 2017
Oh yeah! Nothing screams “hip” (or is it “hip replacement”?) like Hillary Clinton.
— Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) November 8, 2017
She hasn't been a teen since JFK was president.
— JWF (@JammieWF) November 8, 2017
she's old. and done.
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 8, 2017
What a joke.
— Mark D. Whitaker (@therealbiostate) November 8, 2017
But it gets better. Because contained within this stunning and brave issue is this very, very special treat:
"Believe in yourself. You’re going to do great." –@HillaryClinton https://t.co/IqSTO6cXqX
— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 8, 2017
Squee, you guys! Squeeeeee!
I cried reading this.
— lia (@MariaLiaCalvo) November 8, 2017
So did we … from laughing so damn hard.
LOL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4UrmLa6I5G
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 8, 2017
If you should ever find yourself feeling bummed about the state of American politics, just give that letter a read and we guarantee it’ll cheer you right up.