Teen Vogue is, like, totes in tune with American teenage girls. As evidenced by this bold move:

Today, we're announcing a very special issue of Teen Vogue, guest-edited by @HillaryClinton — the first-ever female Presidential candidate nominated by a major party, a woman who sits at the center of a historic paradigm shift. pic.twitter.com/uC1f5asL4w — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 8, 2017

Oh yeah! Nothing screams “hip” (or is it “hip replacement”?) like Hillary Clinton.

She hasn't been a teen since JFK was president. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 8, 2017

she's old. and done. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 8, 2017

What a joke. — Mark D. Whitaker (@therealbiostate) November 8, 2017

But it gets better. Because contained within this stunning and brave issue is this very, very special treat:

Squee, you guys! Squeeeeee!

I cried reading this. — lia (@MariaLiaCalvo) November 8, 2017

So did we … from laughing so damn hard.

If you should ever find yourself feeling bummed about the state of American politics, just give that letter a read and we guarantee it’ll cheer you right up.