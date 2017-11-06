Following yesterday’s horrific mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Chelsea Clinton sent out this tweet:

No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert. #SutherlandSprings you’re in my❤️ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 5, 2017

She’s right: What happened yesterday — as has been the case so many times before — was senseless and awful. But James Woods couldn’t help but notice that she left an important group of loved ones off her list, a group she often overlooks: the unborn.

Or in the womb. https://t.co/WRCYy9Vkqv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 6, 2017

Amen.

Agreed Mr. Woods! — Christopher Negron (@CPNegron73) November 6, 2017

👏 here here yes sir! — Kevin Ray Brown (@KevinRayBrown2) November 6, 2017

I can not love this enough. ❤️ #truth — Toinette Madison (@SherryToinette) November 6, 2017

Or in the womb..thank you James — Carol Yund (@CarolYund2) November 6, 2017

Amen James, Amen that is the first house of worship a child ever sees — Kenneth Nastrom🇨🇦 (@NastromKenneth) November 6, 2017

Unborn lives matter, too.

