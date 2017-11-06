Following yesterday’s horrific mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Chelsea Clinton sent out this tweet:
No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert. #SutherlandSprings you’re in my❤️
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 5, 2017
She’s right: What happened yesterday — as has been the case so many times before — was senseless and awful. But James Woods couldn’t help but notice that she left an important group of loved ones off her list, a group she often overlooks: the unborn.
Or in the womb. https://t.co/WRCYy9Vkqv
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 6, 2017
Unborn lives matter, too.
