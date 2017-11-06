Following yesterday’s horrific mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Chelsea Clinton sent out this tweet:

She’s right: What happened yesterday — as has been the case so many times before — was senseless and awful. But James Woods couldn’t help but notice that she left an important group of loved ones off her list, a group she often overlooks: the unborn.

Amen.

Unborn lives matter, too.

