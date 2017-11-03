What happens when black, pro-life woman addresses the danger Planned Parenthood poses to the black community in front of Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen?

This:

Cohen’s treatment of Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) founder and president Star Parker was nothing short of shameful.

Rep. Cohen could learn a thing or two about dignity from Ms. Parker.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionPlanned ParenthoodPro-lifesexismStar ParkerSteve Cohen