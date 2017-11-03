What happens when black, pro-life woman addresses the danger Planned Parenthood poses to the black community in front of Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen?

This:

WATCH: Pro-abortion @RepCohen shouts down Black pro-life activist over her comments on how @PPact targets Black lives through abortion. pic.twitter.com/WfjLC6LDQD — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 3, 2017

Cohen’s treatment of Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) founder and president Star Parker was nothing short of shameful.

What an awful, dismissive response from this Democratic Rep. Part of a sexist pattern for this politician too… https://t.co/hepqRiduzt — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 3, 2017

I’m appalled by how @RepCohen spoke to StarParker.Sir your party screams #BlackLivesMatter yet u shame a black woman #NoProLifeGirlsAllowed pic.twitter.com/So4KpjhsCe — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 3, 2017

Trying to imagine the headlines if a white GOP Rep treated a black female witness this way, yelling at her and calling her ignorant https://t.co/xBx78sqL3w — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 3, 2017

Seriously watch the way @RepCohen treats this woman. Where is the #ShePersisted crowd on this? Are you kidding me? https://t.co/jJg3gNXXtA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 3, 2017

Amazing. His only response to her thoughtful, calm statement was to call her ignorant & tell her how she should treat a man of his standing — Kevin D Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) November 3, 2017

Thank you for posting this. My heart goes out to the pro-life activist who stated her case so eloquently. @RepCohen = a disgusting reply. — John J O'Leary (@FrozenFotos) November 3, 2017

Rep. Cohen could learn a thing or two about dignity from Ms. Parker.

They know they are losing on the issue. Thank you Lila and others working hard on this. Keep it going. — Bob B (@p8riot) November 3, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.