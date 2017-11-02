It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind, right? Perhaps no one embodies that better than Hillary Clinton, who has “evolved” on everything from gay marriage to … just how much she knew about the infamous Trump dossier:
Excited for the next evolution in this storyline. pic.twitter.com/zxL7BHmZ8e
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2017
This should be good.
Clinton Admits She Is Christopher Steele
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017
"…urinalysis confirms the sample belonged to the former first lady."
— Nino (@baldingschemer) November 2, 2017
Eww!
But seriously. What’s it gonna take for the MSM to hold her accountable for her lies?
Good thing about being Hillary is knowing your stories are allowed to evolve without much mention of story’s previous incarnation.
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 2, 2017