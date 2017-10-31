Remember that twisted, despicable anti-Gillespie ad put out by left-wing Latino Victory yesterday? The one depicting Gillespie voters as racist, xenophobic rednecks hellbent on running over minority kids with their trucks?

Where's the Gillespie bumper sticker? https://t.co/Y3OXwZnhuL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 31, 2017

Well, they pulled their tweet:

Looks like Latino Victory deleted the tweet with that reprehensible anti-Gillespie ad. Did they pull the whole ad? https://t.co/f7x9qDJYC7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 31, 2017

So, did they grow a conscience? Or were they just trying to bury it after today’s deadly terrorist attack in New York, where a man mowed innocent pedestrians down with a truck?

Why did you delete your grotesque ad? pic.twitter.com/4D2t7RyiuH — RightWired (@_donaldson) October 31, 2017

Here’s what happened to @latinovictoryus’s tweet featuring a confederate flag bearing truck driven by White people running down POC after the terrorist attack in Manhattan. Lol pic.twitter.com/pjqKUgYbr2 — William Foster (@D_Fens_Bill) October 31, 2017

Hey, @latinovictoryus, why did you delete your anti-white anti-Gillespie ad then delete your post saying you stand by it? P.S. Left this up. pic.twitter.com/vk96uRJx0d — 👻🎃 Ashley Rae 🎃👻 (@Communism_Kills) October 31, 2017

Only a mere few hours later after sharing an article defending their ad, @latinovictoryus deleted their tweet ad, defense, and YouTube ad. https://t.co/c8ZokChJEw — 👻🎃 Ashley Rae 🎃👻 (@Communism_Kills) October 31, 2017

Weird. Why? It showed a white guy chasing minority kids in a truck. Isn't that what happened today? Oh….wait….I get it now. https://t.co/B80gChcVp3 — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) October 31, 2017

To answer our earlier question, we’re pretty sure they didn’t grow a conscience; they just didn’t want to get into more trouble. Odd, then, that they still haven’t seen fit to delete this tweet mocking conservatives disgusted by their nasty ad:

It turns out that racists really, really don't like being called racist. https://t.co/3KeV3QaYrU — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) October 31, 2017

30 minutes before the terror attack. Look at the replies https://t.co/IoeShRAQgS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2017

Here’s a sample of them:

Yeah, this ad didn't age well. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 31, 2017

It turns out that your campaign ad didn't age well. — Jon Bund (@JonBund) October 31, 2017

It didn’t age well at all.

Hey did you see where that crazy racist conservative just ran over a bunch of minority kids in Manhattan? Oh, wait… — Chev Lerenkov (@not_amerikosy) October 31, 2017

If you're going to be a hot shot and run a vulgar, offensive ad, have to courage to apologize for the mistake after a terrorist attack. — Nancy Burdett (@nlburdett) October 31, 2017

Here’s what they had the “courage” to do:

Latino Victory Fund Statement: pic.twitter.com/VE8T3N3zI2 — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) October 31, 2017

Gotta love how they managed to get in another swipe at Republicans.

Sure, blame everyone but yourself for your terrible ad. https://t.co/jZQguPhySt — 👻🎃 Ashley Rae 🎃👻 (@Communism_Kills) October 31, 2017

So, Will any of these “other powerful ads” feature Republican voters murdering people (via non-truck means, of course)? Stay tuned!