Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged his fellow New Yorkers to take appropriate precautions in advance of a major winter storm:

This morning, Janice Dean reminded New Yorkers why it’s a good idea to take precautions before listening to Andrew Cuomo about anything:

Oh, snap! See what she did there?

Trending

Well played, Janice Dean. As usual.

For a long, long time.

And it was so worth it.

You love to see it.

Cheers, Janice!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Janice Deanstormweather