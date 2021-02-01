Is there something in the water at the Lincoln Project? The group of Principled Conservatives seems to be populated with men with pretty terrible principles:

Alot of people still invested in #lincolnproject being “good guys.“ John Weaver isn’t the only sexual predator in their ranks. They also brought on Stuart Stevens after he was slapped with a restraining order for stalking a woman in Vermont. https://t.co/k3XhAHvb3K https://t.co/YoACcM37nV pic.twitter.com/VWiLcQQ61l — Nadine van der Velde 🕊(she/her) (@nadinevdVelde) January 31, 2021

What is up with the men from The Lincoln Project? 🧐👇🏽 Vermont Judge Issues No-Stalking Order Against GOP Operative Stuart Stevens https://t.co/LB2go7VEgb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 1, 2021

stevens harassing someone? https://t.co/3aGvkW6v7U — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 1, 2021

That was back in early February 2019:

Superior Court Judge Megan Shafritz issued a no-stalking order against Stevens last Friday, barring him from contacting or approaching the woman, Paige Hinkson, until July 2019. Stevens had been subject to a temporary no-stalking order since last June, when Hinkson filed her initial complaint; it was extended five times. In her ruling, Shafritz wrote that Stevens had called or texted Hinkson or her husband, Craig DeLuca, 151 times between April 2017 and March 2018 — often late at night and always from a blocked phone number. The judge also found that Stevens stared Hinkson down at a Stowe café, sent DeLuca a threatening package and engaged in other behavior that led Hinkson to appear “frightened and distraught” in court. … Hinkson told the court that on one occasion, Stevens followed her in his car and, on another, sat at a table near her at Stowe’s PK Coffee and proceeded to stare at her for as long as 20 minutes. “It felt like forever,” she said. Shafritz wrote that Hinkson had proven the latter allegation but not the former. Stevens denied both.

Now, it’s worth noting that these were allegations against Stevens. And we’re not suggesting that what Stevens allegedly did is on the same level as what John Weaver appears to have done.

But the Lincoln Project does seem to be teeming with bad dudes.

A new day, a new @ProjectLincoln creep. @stuartpstevens "inflicted “emotional distress” on a Stowe woman through a yearlong barrage of unwanted communications." Democrats gave millions to these creeps. https://t.co/afADehQFD9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2021

Well, yeah.

I'm SHOCKED – SHOCKED, I SAY – that ANOTHER Lincoln Project principal is a creep. SHOCKED.* https://t.co/FzDJfoLxRW — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2021

*totally not shocked. Every single person associated with Lincoln Project is a Grade A Prime Scumbag. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2021

How many times did so many of us tell you all these people are scumbags? https://t.co/1vkoS5Zm9I — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 1, 2021

At least 151 times.

@ProjectLincoln you work with a lot of DIRTBAGShttps://t.co/r7frKK6Y1R — Kdino (@kdino975) February 1, 2021

We’re sure George Conway has no idea what you’re talking about.