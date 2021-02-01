Stacey Abrams may not be Joe Biden’s vice president right now, but that doesn’t mean her hard work can’t be rewarded in other ways:

U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/FN0Z6JgLgJ pic.twitter.com/ggzf9erRP8 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2021

“Voting rights activist.”

More from Reuters:

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament. King, a Baptist minister who became a leader of the 1960s civil rights movement, won the Nobel prize in 1964 and remains among its most famous laureates.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken said.

Stacey Abrams is the modern-day Martin Luther King Jr., y’all. According to a Norwegian socialist.

nice to see her rewarded for her pioneering work in refusing to concede elections, baselessly alleging fraud and manipulation https://t.co/9IXL2mQ6Fg — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 1, 2021

Lmfao Such garbage… These awards are trash https://t.co/NOIhfQ8nR5 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 1, 2021

According to Reuters, Greta Thunberg, Dem Rep. Barbara Lee, and the World Health Organization have also been nominated.

So yes, “trash” is an accurate assessment.

Given all this news about Peace Prize nominees, I feel I must remind you that the Peace Prize is an open nominations process and basically anyone qualifies. A friend of mine nominates himself every year. https://t.co/JGr7Ojh7jw — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 1, 2021

Don’t worry: we’re not attaching any actual significance to the Nobel Peace Prize. It hasn’t meant anything in decades, if it ever meant anything at all.

But it’s always good to be reminded just how stupid and pointless it really is.

Anyone can be nominated for this but not only is she totally off topic for this but a Nobel Price for helping to increase voter participation in the United States is such an insular Amerocentric idea. What she did is virtually irrelevant from a global perspective. https://t.co/Vm09LrVleO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 1, 2021

Stacey Abrams is virtually irrelevant from a global perspective. She and the globe just don’t realize it yet.