By now, it should be clear to EVERYONE that it’s safe to send kids back to school for in-person learning, right?

But not to anti-science Joy Behar. Her latest suggestion is to “just have everyone repeat the year”:

First up, how exactly would that work as there’s an entire generation of kids getting ready to start kindergarten at the end of the summer? And what about graduating seniors? Where would we put all of these extra students? Has she thought this through, at all?

She gets mad at Meghan McCain all the time, but oh boy is this “out of touch”:

We imagine the people in the sane parts of the country will just sit back and laugh at Joy Behar like they always do:

And notice how she doesn’t even seem to care about how keeping these kids at home is ruining lives:

Follow the science, Joy:

