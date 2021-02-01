It’s even more of a bad time to be affiliated with the Lincoln Project than usual, thanks to a New York Times investigation finding that co-founder John Weaver sent inappropriate messages — including propositions for sex — to at least 21 young men, one of whom was just 14 years old at the time.

Apparently Weaver’s behavior was “an open secret.” Except, it seems, among the people he worked with. People like the brilliant George Conway, who, despite his brilliance, never had a clue that John Weaver was a massive creep:

This morning, @morningmika asked @gtconway3d about 21 men accusing his Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver of online harassment: "It's terrible and awful…I didn't know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project." pic.twitter.com/eKo0meptls — The Recount (@therecount) February 1, 2021

Who the hell is John Weaver? Don’t ask George Conway! He barely knows the guy!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 1, 2021

How do you not laugh at this? Conway and the Lincoln Project are so full of crap, it’s leaking out of their ears.

Here’s George Conway lying on national TV saying he didn’t know fellow co-founder of The Lincoln Project very well. In a related story, here’s a NY Times op-Ed he collaborated with Weaver on that Conway heavily promoted and touted. Utterly laughable. https://t.co/UGzcGQhJUu https://t.co/C8o4vlnVxn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 1, 2021

Weird. Here are their bylines together on a New York Times op-ed. pic.twitter.com/996PGoPlPg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 1, 2021

“I didn’t know John very well.”

Narcissistic sociopath/psychopath; malignant narcissist — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 25, 2020

This is such an important point. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 29, 2020

“I didn’t know John very well.”

Loving this line of defense. "John who? Oh yeah, I think I've heard of that guy once." pic.twitter.com/lqQ6nyK1bs — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 1, 2021

We totally understand why the Lincoln Project would be trying to distance themselves from Weaver right now. But gaslighting is the wrong approach. It’s actually the worst approach, because they’re making it clear that they’re not interested in taking any accountability for their mistakes and terrible judgment.

Sounds familiar, no?

They are literally running the Trump defense https://t.co/hQG72nAuJy — CJ Good (@Aidansheart) February 1, 2021

We told them they were turning into everything they professed to hate.

These. F*cking. People.

They were cofounders. If these two started a company and didn’t know each other very well, it pretty much proves it truly was a scam to make money. https://t.co/qCpcv4YFd7 — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 1, 2021

Sounds about right.