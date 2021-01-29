We never get tired of circling back to how insufferable White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is.

Which is a good thing, because she’s constantly reminding us.

Check her out on Biden brown-noser Rachel Maddow’s show last night:

.@maddow: "I’m already feeling like the presentation that we are hearing from you in the briefing room already feels — I trust it and I also feel like it’s too nice [about Republicans].”@jrpsaki: GOP “should work with” Biden. "Are Republicans now against reopening schools?" pic.twitter.com/3vXq5TivxQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

For how many months did Republicans call for schools to reopen? For COVID19 relief? Which party was sowing seeds of doubt about a vaccine developed during the Trump administration?

I remember when Democrats stalled vaccine distribution and relief packages to thwart Republicans. I guess these two are too young. — Karen Barbara Brown (@kbbcubed) January 29, 2021

Or too confident that they can get away with this crap.

The level of gaslighting is off the charts. https://t.co/9AVBv5raGj — Magic Glowstick (@Crimson__Edge) January 29, 2021

She’s got a lot of nerve trying to pin Democrats’ sins on Republicans.

Guess it takes a lot of nerve to shill for pathological liar Joe Biden.

White House press secretaries get paid in large part to spin on behalf of the president. That’s true with both parties. But it’s notable — and utterly nauseating — to watch the media clutch their pearls at GOP press secretaries and shamelessly fawn over Democratic ones.

Both so insufferable — JohnGaltSword (@GaltSword) January 29, 2021

These people are repellent https://t.co/b9jIQsR6UQ — Jennifer Landerson (@FreshH2OMermaid) January 29, 2021