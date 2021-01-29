Elizabeth Warren is not just going to sit idly by and let random people manipulate the stock market!
Nope. She’d much rather have the hedge fund guys do it:
Casino-like swings in stock prices of GameStop reflect wild levels of speculation that don’t help GameStop’s workers or customers and could lead to market instability. Today I told the SEC to explain what exactly it's doing to prevent market manipulation. https://t.co/NWaZe1jFVb pic.twitter.com/MAbjHcq47i
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2021
Go figure.
Senator Warren siding with the hedge funds over the little guys in the $GME debate was an unexpected plot twist. https://t.co/4kWRyT8Om4
— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) January 29, 2021
Well, it’s really only unexpected if you forget that Elizabeth Warren is a hypocrite and a fraud.
It sounds like Warren is trying to protect the hedge funds https://t.co/VJb8v2KORP
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 29, 2021
Are you saying "I asked Wall St to figure out how to stop the common person from screw up our stock prices?" https://t.co/gpqkXP7ZfO
— Xavier Dreyman, B.A., R.F. Technician (@xavierdreyman) January 29, 2021
That’s sure what it sounds like …
Again, this woman is a total fraud. She’s going after the Reddit traders. https://t.co/m46dhuBeGX
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2021
While you have people like @AOC @tedcruz @RashidaTlaib and others outraged at the attack on retail investors by platforms like @RobinhoodApp, you also have @SenWarren attacking these investors in an attempt to disenfranchise everyday investors and give more power to hedge funds https://t.co/ev3AKIYMbq
— Clever Pseudonym (@AnarchoCowboyTX) January 29, 2021
You're actually taking about promoting market manipulation here, oh brave scourge of Wall Street. https://t.co/tkQg9o4Kuo
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 29, 2021
1023/1024th Hedge Fund Defender https://t.co/jlA3PWPRHL
— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 29, 2021
And 100% garbage person.
Warren doesn't give a damn about the little guy. For her, it's all about large corporations (so the people she attacks in public but is actually tight with) https://t.co/7eZgY6BdkG
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2021
Warren protecting her financial elite buddies who donate millions to her. Wake up folks. https://t.co/qaMAAhRpMA
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 29, 2021