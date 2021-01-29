As Twitchy told you, Democratic New York State Senator Diane Savino breathlessly explained that “4 years of Trump has led to words becoming weapons”:

I see what they did, but, that was then and this is now, and 4 years of Trump has led to words becoming weapons. We can't just ignore them anymore, people take them as a call to violent actions. — Senator Diane Savino (@dianesavino) January 29, 2021

On its face, her tweet is obnoxious, because plenty of leftists felt called to violent actions over the past several years as a result of their interpretations of Democrats’ words.

But it gets even more ridiculous. Because of course it does.

Here’s the tweet she was responding to:

It's the exact quote Maxine Waters said in 2017, just swapped "Cuomo" for "Trump" — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) January 29, 2021

Which was written in response to this one:

This is beyond outrageous. Two weeks ago we saw what happened when arsonists throw gas around. Twitter should ban this dude now! https://t.co/C23G87ThhU — Senator Diane Savino (@dianesavino) January 29, 2021

Which was written in response to this one:

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.” -Maxine CuomoWatch@melissadderosa pic.twitter.com/VbeTf7Rl7R — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) January 28, 2021

Now, you might be asking yourself what sort of person sees the name “Maxine CuomoWatch” and believes that’s actually someone’s name.

Turns out, the kind of person who believes it is a New York Democrat.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold has put together a little collection of Savino’s fellow suckers:

A troll account edited Maxine Waters' comments about harassing Trump officials to apply to Andrew Cuomo staffers, and NY state legislators are legit outraged, lmao pic.twitter.com/pI2KlKSsrk — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

It'd be bizarre even if it were legit, because they're just dogpiling some complete rando, who cares man — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

Oh boy, they got Ritchie Torres, who's a *U.S. congressman*. Maxine Waters is the chairwoman of his committee. pic.twitter.com/rRSGQLktQx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

I'd do a complete thread but there are too many to screenshot. I can only assume an email went out. pic.twitter.com/9H6qCd214O — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

Heh.

(I think it goes without saying, but yes they're all Democrats) — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

Yeah, it does go without saying … but it’s good to affirm it just for giggles.

Oh my God https://t.co/sLTFZBkekZ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 29, 2021

THIS IS PURE GOLD!!!🔥👇🏾🔥👇🏾 https://t.co/ZfvBPKJPhS — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) January 29, 2021

Best thing I've seen all week. https://t.co/auFEr9FGjD — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) January 29, 2021

Maxine Waters was literally inciting violence when she told supporters to harass members of the Trump administration. And Democrats made excuses for her.

But when her words are attributed to a nonexistent Andrew Cuomo critic, suddenly it’s outrageous and horrible and dangerous.

They were all in when she said it, too lmao — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) January 29, 2021

I remember plenty of us saying her speech was gross and unacceptable from an ELECTED OFFICAL, at the time. We were told to calm down, with many calling it righteous. Welp. Internet rando calls their bluff. https://t.co/2QSac3xEYb — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 29, 2021

And boy, did they call it.