As Twitchy told you, AOC responded to Ted Cruz’s show of solidarity over Robinhood by accusing him of trying to have her murdered:

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Now, we’re not MENSA geniuses like AOC, but we’re pretty sure that Ted Cruz did not, in fact, almost have AOC murdered three weeks ago.

And we’re not the only ones.

Remember Birdwatch? Quite a few people are using Twitter’s crowdsourced fact-checking tool to flag AOC’s claim as “misinformed, or potentially misleading.”

Plenty more where those came from.

My first fact check for @birdwatch. This is a valuable tool and am relieved Twitter is taking initiative to combat rampant misinformation on it's platform. pic.twitter.com/FyvRFyGmKU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2021

So the next step would be if a majority of users fact check a claim showing the tweet to be overwhelmingly misleading, how does twitter respond to the original tweet then? Sure hope they thought that one out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2021

We have no doubt they thought it out … and concluded that AOC is beyond reproach.