As Twitchy told you, AOC responded to Ted Cruz’s show of solidarity over Robinhood by accusing him of trying to have her murdered:

Now, we’re not MENSA geniuses like AOC, but we’re pretty sure that Ted Cruz did not, in fact, almost have AOC murdered three weeks ago.

And we’re not the only ones.

Remember Birdwatch? Quite a few people are using Twitter’s crowdsourced fact-checking tool to flag AOC’s claim as “misinformed, or potentially misleading.”

Plenty more where those came from.

We have no doubt they thought it out … and concluded that AOC is beyond reproach.

