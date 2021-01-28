Remember that time a few minutes ago when Ted Cruz agreed with AOC about Robinhood’s stock shenanigans?
Fully agree. 👇 https://t.co/rW38zfLYGh
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 28, 2021
Yeah, well, put the guitars away, because “Kumbaya” is apparently over:
I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.
Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.
In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
Annnnd that’s why Republicans shouldn’t get too excited when AOC says something they like.
ohhhhh man https://t.co/Dy9ObBCu6y
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 28, 2021
AOC disabusing Republicans of any notion she’ll work across the aisle.
“If you want to help, you can resign." https://t.co/OExgyUgp3Z
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021
AOC gonna AOC.
She's always gotta take it one step too far and thus lose any credibility. Ted Cruz did not almost have you murdered, AOC. JFC. https://t.co/myDZatKBqw
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 28, 2021