Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer is a better conservative than you, which is why she wants GOP Sen. Marco Rubio to lose his Senate seat.

She’ll get back to that in a sec.

She might be willing to call this effort off. You hear that, Marco Rubio?

You don’t want to f’ around with Rachel Bitecofer! She’s a very serious lady, as evidence by her pick to defeat Marco Rubio:

Ana Navarro is Nicaraguan, actually. Which is different from being CUBAN, Rachel. Do they all look alike to you or something?

But we won’t get hung up on a tiny detail like that when there are plenty of bigger, stupider things that Rachel Bitecofer is saying.

“The Big Switch”? Like, the Big Switch from liberal Democrat to extra-liberal Democrat?

