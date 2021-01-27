It’s climate day at the White House! And naturally, White House Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is participating.

After all, when it comes to warning about the dangers of climate change from air-conditioned non-biodegradable ivory towers, few do it better than John Kerry.

Today is no exception:

Kerry: "Workers have been fed a false narrative…the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. Not it's not." Transition in economy from old to new energy sources "is happening because of other market forces already taking place." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 27, 2021

“Other market forces.”

The “other market forces already taking place” being Joe Biden’s executive order. I assume the media called him out on that. If not, why not? https://t.co/J6RjIOjbOs — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 27, 2021

Why would the media call him out when so many of them agree with Kerry that blue-collar Americans are too stupid to realize that killing their jobs is ackshually good for them?

Seriously, that’s what John Kerry believes:

John Kerry on Biden putting oil/gas workers out of work: "What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices. That they have alternatives. They can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2021

Watch:

"The choice of doing the solar power [job] is a better choice." Climate Envoy @JohnKerry says coal miners can become solar power technicians. pic.twitter.com/Lkc8cYh2VL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 27, 2021

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who "see an end to their livelihoods": "What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels." pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

Where to begin? Well, how about here?

By f***ing magic? This is the attitude of someone who has never had to produce anything useful. https://t.co/g6PB1ePicf — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 27, 2021

I love environmentalists who don't know how solar panels are made. https://t.co/2Z83RGquHi — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 27, 2021

Or how they're disposed of — Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) January 27, 2021

well of course they're made of daffodil petals. — with JustANobody() as rick: (@rickyteachey) January 27, 2021

If only that were the dumbest aspect of what he said. Alas, John Kerry is like an onion of stupidity and tone-deafness and all-around awfulness. There’s always another layer.

Kerry never really had a way with words. https://t.co/zQX2h8BCAH — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2021

He’s just straight-up admitting that the Biden administration doesn’t give a damn about the hardworking people in the energy industry who keep this country running. He may as well have said “learn to code.”

Yes. Because it takes zero time, money, or stability to completely retrain your field — kisroka (@katearthsis) January 27, 2021

Workers aren't a fungible resource. You can't take an entire industry and shift its manpower to an entirely different industry just because they're both in the energy sector. Classic numbers-on-a-page-ism. https://t.co/N41dAfbD2z — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 27, 2021

Oil and gas workers are gonna lose their jobs and they’re gonna like it, dammit. John Kerry says so!

I cannot believe we are having this conversation again after four years of *providing opportunity and opening up new markets for existing jobs* https://t.co/c1v3SEmxzF — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 27, 2021

Oh, believe it. Because we’ve seen this movie before.

They can’t say we didn’t warn them.