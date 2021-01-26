During her congressional career, Tulsi Gabbard made a name for herself by being a thorn in her fellow Democratsâ€™ sides.

Now that sheâ€™s out of Congress â€¦ sheâ€™s only grown bolder:

Itâ€™s unlikely that Joe Biden will take direction from Tulsi Gabbard, but he â€” and all politicians â€” would be wise to not look to people like John Brennan for advice on how to tackle the issues facing our country.

Clearly.

We wouldnâ€™t go that far. Gabbardâ€™s far from perfect.

But itâ€™s still refreshing to see a Democrat warn about some of the dangers of a too-powerful federal government.

Tags: Adam SchiffBig TechCapitol riotsCivil libertiesdomestic surveillanceJoe BidenJohn BrennanTulsi Gabbard