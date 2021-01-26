During her congressional career, Tulsi Gabbard made a name for herself by being a thorn in her fellow Democratsâ€™ sides.

Now that sheâ€™s out of Congress â€¦ sheâ€™s only grown bolder:

The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who areâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Q3VssCiz5l â€” Tulsi Gabbard ðŸŒº (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

â€¦ trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style "surveillance" are also domestic enemiesâ€”and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol. â€¦ â€” Tulsi Gabbard ðŸŒº (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

President Biden, I call upon you & all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan & others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator & guaranteed in our Constitution. If you donâ€™t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril. â€” Tulsi Gabbard ðŸŒº (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

Itâ€™s unlikely that Joe Biden will take direction from Tulsi Gabbard, but he â€” and all politicians â€” would be wise to not look to people like John Brennan for advice on how to tackle the issues facing our country.

Clearly.

Tulsi is spot on here & I totally agree with her. https://t.co/Olbc9cXc0J â€” Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) January 26, 2021

You seem like the only non-conservative who is actually defending the Constitution which kinda seems like a pretty important document. I have respect for you and will continue to follow your career to see where it goes. Thank you for your service in the military as well â€” ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²AudreyðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² (@aundreyamarie) January 26, 2021

Iâ€™ve never voted for a Democrat for president but if you @TulsiGabbard are serious about running and keep this kind of stance youâ€™ll have my vote. â€” Tom McClung (@tomcatmcc) January 26, 2021

I would build a shrine to her if she came around on fossil fuels and guns https://t.co/7b4MCxfNs3 â€” Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2021

We wouldnâ€™t go that far. Gabbardâ€™s far from perfect.

But itâ€™s still refreshing to see a Democrat warn about some of the dangers of a too-powerful federal government.