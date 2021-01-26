In case you missed it, Fox News host Tucker Carlson came right out and defended QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Luckily, Media Matters Deputy Rapid Response Director Andrew Lawrence was watching and grabbed it for everyone to see:

Hmmm … we didn’t actually hear Tucker defend QAnon. Maybe we just weren’t listening hard enough.

Let’s try again:

You know, we’re starting to think that Andrew Lawrence is mischaracterizing Carlson’s remarks. But he works for Media Matters, and MMFA would never misrepresent someone on Fox News!

Except, of course, for all the times they’ve done just that.

Andrew Lawrence is indeed lying about Tucker Carlson.

Guys like Andrew Lawrence should hold that especially sacred.

