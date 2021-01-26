In case you missed it, Fox News host Tucker Carlson came right out and defended QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Luckily, Media Matters Deputy Rapid Response Director Andrew Lawrence was watching and grabbed it for everyone to see:

Tucker Carlson defends Qanon pic.twitter.com/knIh32J39S — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 26, 2021

Hmmm … we didn’t actually hear Tucker defend QAnon. Maybe we just weren’t listening hard enough.

And…. the insanity timeline gets worse… https://t.co/XYBxgh1Nzk — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 26, 2021

Tucker Carlson goes anti-anti-QAnon. Will much of the GOP be far behind? https://t.co/7uxg3gXwQK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 26, 2021

Let’s try again:

You know, we’re starting to think that Andrew Lawrence is mischaracterizing Carlson’s remarks. But he works for Media Matters, and MMFA would never misrepresent someone on Fox News!

Except, of course, for all the times they’ve done just that.

No he doesn’t, you liar. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 26, 2021

Andrew Lawrence is indeed lying about Tucker Carlson.

If by "defend" you mean not actually supporting the idea, but the *right* to have an idea, then sure, he "defends" them. Having thoughts of your own, what a horrible idea 😎 And yes, I maintain that QAnons are batshit crazy. https://t.co/4PHozQ0qAw — The Bert (@bertjor) January 26, 2021

No, he's defending your right to cognitive autonomy. You know, my mind, my brain, my body, my choice? https://t.co/PZLX9oCnNy — Emergent Universe Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) January 26, 2021

No, he defends the freedom of idiots to be idiots, which we should all hold sacred. https://t.co/uJaf99xLSO — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) January 26, 2021

Guys like Andrew Lawrence should hold that especially sacred.