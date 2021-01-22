You may have felt like a CNN mainstay has been a bit scarcer these past few days.

The COVID19 tracker hasn’t actually disappeared — because that might be a little too obvious, even for CNN — but in general, we’re hearing a lot less from the media about COVID19 cases and deaths that we were before. And that’s not acceptable, because it might lead people to believe that COVID19 has stopped killing people, which is just not true.

So it looks like it’s up to Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, to take the reins now.

Fortunately, he’s up to the task:

Wow. Really puts things into perspective, doesn’t it?

Seriously, Ian. Only the most serious people compare COVID19 to terrorist attacks and wars to make presidents look bad.

Always with the priorities, that Oliver Darcy.

How can we not think about that?

According to our calculations, President Biden has failed miserably.

We as a nation need to take a moment to reflect.

