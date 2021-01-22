You may have felt like a CNN mainstay has been a bit scarcer these past few days.

Hey, @CNN, I think you forgot your COVID tracker the last couple of days. It just sort of disappeared a couple of days ago. I'm sure this was just an oversight and you're dedicated to keeping us informed, so I look forward to seeing that on screen again any minute. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) January 22, 2021

The COVID19 tracker hasn’t actually disappeared — because that might be a little too obvious, even for CNN — but in general, we’re hearing a lot less from the media about COVID19 cases and deaths that we were before. And that’s not acceptable, because it might lead people to believe that COVID19 has stopped killing people, which is just not true.

So it looks like it’s up to Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, to take the reins now.

Fortunately, he’s up to the task:

Since Joe Biden was sworn in, 8,529 people have died from Covid. That’s like if 40 full size passenger planes just suddenly fell out of the sky. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Wow. Really puts things into perspective, doesn’t it?

The amusing thing about this tweet is it’s so over the top it makes you come across as a Biden supporter. Have to think that’s part of why you like it. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 22, 2021

2 9/11s are happening every day under Joe Biden’s presidency and you’re making cracks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Seriously, Ian. Only the most serious people compare COVID19 to terrorist attacks and wars to make presidents look bad.

To put the amount of deaths from Covid in perspective, under Joe Biden’s presidency, it’s like 8,529 times Abraham Lincoln has been assassinated, all at once. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Of course @oliverdarcy ignored the fact that under Joe Biden, we’ve had two and a half 9/11s but he did focus on this pic.twitter.com/hXzkjQqF9X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Always with the priorities, that Oliver Darcy.

By Biden's 3rd day in office, more people would have died from COVID than Union soldiers at Antietam. Think about that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

How can we not think about that?

Look I hate to keep bringing this up but it's important. Pretend 355 school buses on the way just suddenly caught fire – all at the same time. That's how many Americans are dead from COVID in Joe Biden's first two days. We cannot become numb to this. This is not normal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

To put this in perspective, pretend you went tandem skydiving, and your instructors parachute didn't open, and you crashed full speed into the earth. Under President Joe Biden, that has happened 4,264 1/2 times. It's unthinkable. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

No I'm sorry none of this is normal. We have seen 3 Pearl Harbors since Joe Biden was sworn in. Let that sink in for a moment. https://t.co/gEQerctbRs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

I'm Trumps first two days in office he had 0 Covid deaths. Do the math. https://t.co/4FRyL85iux — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

According to our calculations, President Biden has failed miserably.

Do you even understand how a virus works or are you doubling down on your bad-faith argument? — 𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@natecochrane) January 22, 2021

Yes. This virus, in Joe Biden's first two days as President, has killed more people than 30 battles of Little Bighorn. You can ignore these statistics all you want but I will not. We cannot become numb to this virus. It's okay to not be okay right now. https://t.co/2wnM02Rriy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Slow start: Biden’s opening approval below Trump and Obama, just 48% https://t.co/mZPh7Kf3Pl — PEG (@pegobry) January 22, 2021

It's not surprising. More people are dead from COVID in Biden's first 2 days than 5 Titanic sinkings. https://t.co/ubuxYoqZXP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Imagine all that except Trump packed the parachutes, pushed people out and flew the plane like a maniac. Four minutes ago, Biden took the keys away, mid air, and you think BIDEN is responsible for the carnage? Incredible that you have the audacity to open your mouth at all. Clown https://t.co/UzOqfou7eV — 💦💧roseg💧💦 (@roseg) January 22, 2021

We've had two and a half 9/11s since Joe Biden's inauguration. I hope you take a moment to reflect. https://t.co/RVHx0turVJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

We as a nation need to take a moment to reflect.