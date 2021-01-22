Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenie, recently sent out a highly problematic, violent-rhetoric-filled tweet about Donald Trump:

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, was removed from this platform "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Today, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shared an image bearing a resemblance to Trump which calls for "revenge." — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 22, 2021

The tweet contained an image of a golfer resembling Trump apparently being targeted by a drone. pic.twitter.com/E5iBZVc6aB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 22, 2021

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:

Hi Twitter,

This account is affiliated to #Iran's dictator @Khamenei_ir.

He is using this platform to threaten former U.S. President Donald Trump & other American officials. No flag? No warning? Does he enjoy certain privileges, @jack? pic.twitter.com/LhFtInfRGl — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 21, 2021

Well, Heshmat, as it happens, Khamenei does not enjoy certain privileges. Twitter may have waited until today to act, but the reason that we had to include a screenshot of Khamenei’s tweet is that his account as been suspended.

#Twitter suspends account of #Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after it posted a call for an attack on Donald Trump to avenge the killing of its top military commander. pic.twitter.com/9dg0Jzl4pl — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 22, 2021

Only took 10 years of violent rhetoric! https://t.co/vNG6GDHrTg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 22, 2021

So, problem solved! Don’t you dare try to tell anyone that Twitter demonstrated blatant and brazen bias by suspending Donald Trump while giving Khamenei a pass!

Unless, of course, you decide to take a closer look at Twitter’s decisive action:

Twitter has suspended the @Khamenei_Site account of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei, though his main account (@Khamenei_IR) is still up. pic.twitter.com/Ku9Y7S7voc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2021

Twitter suspended ONE account for #Iran’s Khamenei for violating rules and inciting violence against Trump. He still has at least 4 accounts with 100x followers of this: pic.twitter.com/m4ZpuCEE6w — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 22, 2021

Oh.

So, in other words, Twitter’s action really wasn’t that decisive after all.

Twitter suspends one of the Ayatollah’s account but his main account remains active. Donald Trump can’t tweet but the terrorist leader of Iran still can pic.twitter.com/01Dp9bNzw6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

Go figure.

OK, well, if Twitter’s not going to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to textbook incitement of violence, maybe at least our new president can:

Can we get an update from @JoeBiden on this? The Supreme Leader of Iran is threatening a former American President. That should end all relations the Biden had wanted with the regime. https://t.co/2qvDnPzVbC — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 22, 2021

***

Update:

There are some reports that the account Twitter suspended didn’t actually belong to Khamenei:

JUST IN: Twitter clarifies that suspended account, which media outlets had linked to Iran's Supreme Leader, was a fake. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 22, 2021

OK, well, if that’s the case … that really doesn’t make Twitter look any better, does it? Because it suggests that they’re just flat-out bending over for the real Ayatollah Khamenei.

Khamenei’s official account has been spewing violent rhetoric for years now, and Twitter’s making it clear that they’re not going to take any meaningful action against it.

They would never suspend the real Supreme Leader's account. — Jeremiah K ✝️ (@jeremiahk2017) January 22, 2021

Cowards.