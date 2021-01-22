Back in 2019, the Washington Post published a story about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Reason’s Eric Boehm writes:

When The Washington Post published a 2019 campaign trail feature about then-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ close relationship with her sister, it opened with a memorable anecdote in which Harris bizarrely compared the rigors of the campaign trail to…life behind bars.

And then proceeded to laugh—at the idea of an inmate begging for a sip of water.

Boehm’s article has the full exchange.

Which is helpful, because if you search the Washington Post for it, you’ll come up empty:

No wonder honest journalism is so hard to come by these days. When someone accidentally does it, it gets flushed down the memory hole.

Well, for what it’s worth, there was nothing unintentional about this.

So this is journalism, huh?

Pathetic, WaPo. But then, that’s just how you guys roll, isn’t it?

Update:

