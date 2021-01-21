Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his confidence in Joe Biden’s intel top men’s ability to “[move] in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” potential insurgents like religious extremists and, yes, even libertarians:
.@JohnBrennan: Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians” pic.twitter.com/SjVXWhPhR8
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021
The “even libertarians” line in particular induced quite a few eyerolls and heads to desks. Because it’s just plain stupid.
But out of even the stupidest stupidity, something beautiful can emerge.
And yesterday, it did:
I did it. I made the best mashup of my life. I can die happy now pic.twitter.com/EOaAReX7ai
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 21, 2021
Rest assured that there’s a special place in heaven for someone like you, Oilfield Rando.
But what a way to go.