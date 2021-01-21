Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his confidence in Joe Biden’s intel top men’s ability to “[move] in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” potential insurgents like religious extremists and, yes, even libertarians:

The “even libertarians” line in particular induced quite a few eyerolls and heads to desks. Because it’s just plain stupid.

But out of even the stupidest stupidity, something beautiful can emerge.

And yesterday, it did:

Rest assured that there’s a special place in heaven for someone like you, Oilfield Rando.

Trending

But what a way to go.

