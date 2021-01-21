Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed his confidence in Joe Biden’s intel top men’s ability to “[move] in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” potential insurgents like religious extremists and, yes, even libertarians:

.@JohnBrennan: Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians” pic.twitter.com/SjVXWhPhR8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

The “even libertarians” line in particular induced quite a few eyerolls and heads to desks. Because it’s just plain stupid.

But out of even the stupidest stupidity, something beautiful can emerge.

And yesterday, it did:

I did it. I made the best mashup of my life. I can die happy now pic.twitter.com/EOaAReX7ai — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 21, 2021

Rest assured that there’s a special place in heaven for someone like you, Oilfield Rando.

Oh. My. God. 🤣

The brilliance. It's blinding.

But what a way to go.