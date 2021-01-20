Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki held her first Biden White House press briefing today, and she delivered quite the performance:

Asked about killing the Hyde amendment, @PressSec Jen Psaki says that Biden is “a devout Catholic” and “I don’t have anything more for you on that.” — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) January 21, 2021

And why should she have anything more? It’s not like the Hyde amendment has been an issue that’s repeatedly been brought up with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s a devout Catholic! What more do you people want from Jen?

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki responds to a question about what Biden plans to do about the Hyde Amendment and the Mexico City Policy by dodging but reminding everyone that Biden is a devout Catholic. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 21, 2021

So devout.

"Devout." — Dave Boswell (@DaveBoswell9) January 21, 2021

"…except that when I say 'devout' I mean 'not devout'." — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) January 21, 2021

Great—so by this we can obviously assume Biden is now pro-life and will uphold the Hyde Amendment and the Mexico City Policy. Wonderful news! https://t.co/Z5hQXTdPJV — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 21, 2021

Jen probably should’ve discussed this in more depth with Joe. Despite his devout Catholicism, he’s flipped on the Hyde amendment a few times now. It’d be good for her to know where he stands on this particular day.

terrible answer — Elizabeth (@edensaunt) January 21, 2021

Jen’s off to a great start! She’s pretty much met our expectations.

Pelosi has used this strategy on uncomfortable abortion questions for years https://t.co/4PXVSZOg90 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 21, 2021

Guess Psaki’s been carefully studying Pelosi over the past few years. Maybe she needs to study a little harder, as she clearly has some work to do.

After four years of the media whining about the Trump press team it's gonna be pretty rich to see them report everything from Psaki in good faith and like it is gospel even when she pulls crap like this. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 21, 2021

It’s already happening:

First Psaki question comes from AP's Zeke Miller….one hell of a softball: "When you are up there, do you see yourself in your primary as promoting the interests of the President or are you there to provide us the unvarnished truth so we can share that with the American people?" pic.twitter.com/izGzZlK0Wu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021

They couldn’t even wait until tomorrow. They’re just too damn excited for vacay.

And so it begins…. — maybe it's just me (@mhickey1950) January 21, 2021

There is no media bias. https://t.co/rM6Bw1kaX5 — Area Man (@lheal) January 21, 2021

Oh puke — détante 🗣 (@ImMatthew_Davis) January 21, 2021

GP "Are you merely the best @PressSec ever, or are you the super-duperest ever Press Sec ever?" My God, the White House Press Corps sucks ass so hard. https://t.co/DdhBxPMt4w — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 21, 2021