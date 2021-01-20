New York Times editorial board member and frequent media talking head Mara Gay appeared on today’s edition of “Morning Joe,” where she explained how Donald Trump ascended to power and managed to hold onto it for the last four years:

NYT's @MaraGay: "Racism is at the heart of what allowed Donald Trump free rein to terrorize the American people for four years." Says Trump presidency "would not have been possible without white supremacy and without racism" pic.twitter.com/uVcC1rjwtg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

Well, thank goodness racism is solved now. Just like it was when Barack Obama was president!

Now, as we swear in a nearly 80-year old, rich, white career politician who has repeatedly made racist remarks and supported racist policies, the nation can finally heal on matters of race. https://t.co/ZjSuGBz1Le — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 20, 2021

Everything’s gonna be OK, guys. We’re getting back to normal. Racism is over and journalists can get back to doing their jobs.

How does she explain the # of minorities that voted for him? — Tim (@submarinr1) January 20, 2021

Multiracial whiteness, obviously.

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Melissa Falter (@melokc) January 20, 2021

Like this kind of racism? https://t.co/uv48r7Yawr — Kitty kiernan (@KiernanKitty) January 20, 2021

GP It must be a sad and pathetic existence to see everything through the lens of race. https://t.co/OvBfODMraD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 20, 2021

Journalism is such garbage filled with trash https://t.co/HW2EdNNwo6 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 20, 2021

Quite possibly the world’s largest dumpster fire.

This is exactly the kind of stupid, lazy argument that made a Trump presidency possible. They haven’t learned a thing. — Melvin Nerdly (@melvin_nerdly) January 20, 2021

They have literally learned nothing.