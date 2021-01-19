Yesterday, Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen suggested that at least 75% of the National Guard could be compromised because they voted for Donald Trump, effectively making them a threat to national security.

He had no legitimate basis to make such an outrageous claim, of course, but he’s Steve Cohen, so he made it anyway.

A lot of people — not just members of our military — took great offense to Cohen’s remarks. One of those people is investigative journalist Lara Logan, who’s spent quite a bit of time around our men and women in uniform and has some things to say to Cohen and others like him who seek to stir the racial pot:

I was a journalist on the battlefields of Iraq & Afghanistan for more than a decade. I watched many of these “white men” die there, right beside black, Hispanic & Asian men & women of every color. None of them cared about race – just each other & this country. Shame on all of you https://t.co/ua3eRDz9ql — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 19, 2021

To all those giddy with glee in the mad rush to condemn the “white men” of the Nat Guard as “domestic terrorists” remember this: it isn’t yet a crime to be white or a man.

70+ % the U.S. population is white. They’ve bled & died for you along with all races, united without hate. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 19, 2021

Steve Cohen knows that. He just doesn’t care. Intellectual honesty goes out the window when you’re only interested in scoring the cheapest of political points.

