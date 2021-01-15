Andrew Yang wants to be the next Mayor of New York City, but he’s got some work to do first.

See, for some reason, a lot of people seem to think he’s out of touch with regular New Yorkers. We have absolutely no idea why anyone would think that, but they do!

So maybe this will help:

New York City loves its bodegas! The 14,000 bodegas are vital to our city – let’s support them and keep them open. 👍❤️🗽 pic.twitter.com/pGb24IerGz — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 15, 2021

Well, New York City? If this doesn’t convince you that Andrew Yang’s the right man for the job, we don’t know what will.

He’s just so … authentic, you know?

this is how a human who has really and truly been to a bodega before shops in a bodega — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) January 15, 2021

This is like the whole foods of bodegas where the hell is this At my bodega you got a cat, a guy at the register, and the flat top grill in the back for the bacon egg and cheese on a roll that's about it https://t.co/zrWzyGbGwo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2021

If you can spread both of your arms and spin around without literally knocking over two shelves full of expired laundry detergent you’re not in a bodega — 30-50 Poor CEOs at the Coup (@expelliarmoire) January 15, 2021

sir this is a walgreens — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) January 15, 2021

Snort.

“Ya filthy animal!”

A serious Michael Scott goes to Sbarro vibe right here. https://t.co/alU4TTHabh — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 15, 2021

Right?

head on down to sbarro to get you a new york slice — Tom Joad the Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) January 15, 2021

It’s all just so awkward.

The thing I don't get is his comms team has to have New Yorkers on it, right? Has to. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 15, 2021

One would think. But then again, New Yorkers have picked some pretty terrible mayors lately.

Anyway, Yang may want to try a different approach if he’s serious about running for mayor. And he can start here: