Earlier this week, Capitol Police shared a photo of a rioter wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Officer Brian Sicknick:

With his face out there, intrepid detectives got right to work.

But, but … if we’ve learned one lesson in the Age of Social Media, it’s that Twitter detectives never, ever get it wrong!

Twitter did its thing, all right:

Trending

More:

The retired Chicago firefighter from Mount Greenwood — whom social media trolls called a “terrorist” and accused of fatally wielding a fire extinguisher that killed a cop as a mob of Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — was grocery shopping and celebrating his wife’s birthday in Chicago, Patch has learned.

Twitter exploded with unsubstantiated claims Tuesday that Quintavalle — who retired from the fire department in 2016 after 32 years — was the bearded “#extinguisherman” in a surveillance video wearing a “CFD” stocking cap wanted for questioning and “soon to be arrested” by the FBI regarding the fatal beating of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Never!

More:

“[Attorney John Nisivaco said] Social media has killed David Quintavalle. This has been an absolute disaster to him personally and his family. There’s a cop car outside his house. It’s over a picture that kind of looks like him because people sitting behind a keyboard with no proof or evidence are throwing out these tweets, and they’re wrong. Holy smokes, it’s eye-opening how terrifying social media can be when something like this happens.”

If only Twitter could do something to prevent stuff like this from happening.

Sorry, they’re too busy looking for QAnon supporters.

Almost!

Meanwhile:

Remember, kids:

Mkay?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SicknickCapitol riotsCapitol violenceDavid QuintavalledoxxingRobert Sanfordtrollstwitter