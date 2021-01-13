Politico reports that Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill claims to have seen some of her fellow members of Congress leading would-be rioters around the U.S. Capitol the day before the riots:

NEW: Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) says she witnessed colleagues on Jan. 5 leading would-be rioters on "reconnaissance" trips around the Capitol. She didn't name names or provide any details about the basis for her allegations.https://t.co/DZiRKpreRl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2021

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports:

In a 13-minute Facebook video billed as an address to her constituents about the House’s efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the riot, Sherrill included the allegation as part of a call to hold Trump’s allies in Congress accountable as well. “I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him — those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 for reconnaissance for the next day — those members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy, I’m going see that they’re held accountable,” Sherrill said.

Shouldn’t she make herself available for comment ASAP? After all, these allegations are pretty serious. Americans deserve to know who among their elected officials was doing “reconnaissance” missions with rioters.

Sherrill made the claim in a Facebook video posted Tuesday evening for constituents. It's a startling allegation that's going to demand additional public details. https://t.co/DZiRKpreRl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2021

We need to know who did this so we can hold them responsible.

yeah, going to need receipts for an allegation as serious as this one. https://t.co/JLr81e1UJL — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 13, 2021

Receipts, huh? Will this do?

This is a photo that Member of Congress Lauren Boebert posted on her Instagram page on Jan 5. This is the group she then took on a guided tour of the Capitol after this photo was taken. These people participated in the insurrection the following day. At least one has been charged pic.twitter.com/Csk4IZkxhT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2021

Huh. Where’d the tweet go?

It’s OK, we got a screenshot:

Well, there’s new GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert right there at the Capitol with some future insurrectionists. There it is! What more do you need?

Besides a little research, that is:

A reverse image search showed that this photo is from 2019.https://t.co/6q2ITYTT6A https://t.co/WNSyBhG7Rd — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 13, 2021

This Lauren Boebert picture that's getting misleadingly promoted as a Jan. 5 pic in front of the US Capitol is actually a Dec. 2019 picture from outside Colorado's state capitol. Here's the source article: https://t.co/AtZEteLKmb pic.twitter.com/BuseXXFE9Z — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 13, 2021

December 2019 is not January 2021, last time we checked.

Same difference — Dr. G (@DemNevada) January 13, 2021

It’s not, though, is it?

Since Sherrill doesn’t want to volunteer useful information like, you know, names, we can’t say whether or not she’s referring to Lauren Boebert.

What we can say is that Sherrill needs to put up or shut up.