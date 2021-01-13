Politico reports that Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill claims to have seen some of her fellow members of Congress leading would-be rioters around the U.S. Capitol the day before the riots:

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports:

In a 13-minute Facebook video billed as an address to her constituents about the House’s efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the riot, Sherrill included the allegation as part of a call to hold Trump’s allies in Congress accountable as well.

“I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him — those members of Congress who had groups coming through the capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 for reconnaissance for the next day — those members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy, I’m going see that they’re held accountable,” Sherrill said.

Shouldn’t she make herself available for comment ASAP? After all, these allegations are pretty serious. Americans deserve to know who among their elected officials was doing “reconnaissance” missions with rioters.

We need to know who did this so we can hold them responsible.

Receipts, huh? Will this do?

Huh. Where’d the tweet go?

It’s OK, we got a screenshot:

Well, there’s new GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert right there at the Capitol with some future insurrectionists. There it is! What more do you need?

Besides a little research, that is:

December 2019 is not January 2021, last time we checked.

It’s not, though, is it?

Since Sherrill doesn’t want to volunteer useful information like, you know, names, we can’t say whether or not she’s referring to Lauren Boebert.

What we can say is that Sherrill needs to put up or shut up.

