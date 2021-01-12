Well, this is odd. Hey, Twitter, it looks like your enforcers missed a spot:
I’m all for healing, but before we heal we need to make sure the surgery is finished. There’s a large cancerous tumor that still needs to be removed.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 12, 2021
“A large cancerous tumor that still needs to be removed.” What could Jimmy Kimmel be referring to there?
Be more specific.
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 12, 2021
Yes, Jimmy! Please! Inquiring minds want too know: Does the cancerous tumor resemble Donald Trump? Trump supporters? And how do you propose said cancerous tumor be removed?
Hello @TwitterSafety, there's a verified account (see below) inciting violence.
Can you do something about that? Thanks. https://t.co/7w0ljwXszv
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 12, 2021
What is Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet if not an implicit call to violence?
Inciting violence @FBI https://t.co/M2n7GdWWUv
— Pinx (@patriotpinx) January 12, 2021
Sounds like a threat to me. https://t.co/GAl4v5JnEA
— Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) January 12, 2021
uNIty https://t.co/7IiZfQpYQU
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 12, 2021
So. Much. Unity.