Well, this is odd. Hey, Twitter, it looks like your enforcers missed a spot:

I’m all for healing, but before we heal we need to make sure the surgery is finished. There’s a large cancerous tumor that still needs to be removed. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 12, 2021

“A large cancerous tumor that still needs to be removed.” What could Jimmy Kimmel be referring to there?

Be more specific. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 12, 2021

Yes, Jimmy! Please! Inquiring minds want too know: Does the cancerous tumor resemble Donald Trump? Trump supporters? And how do you propose said cancerous tumor be removed?

Hello @TwitterSafety, there's a verified account (see below) inciting violence. Can you do something about that? Thanks. https://t.co/7w0ljwXszv — RBe (@RBPundit) January 12, 2021

What is Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet if not an implicit call to violence?

Sounds like a threat to me. https://t.co/GAl4v5JnEA — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) January 12, 2021

So. Much. Unity.