Who’s ready for Impeachment 2?
JUST IN: House Democrats have released their resolution to impeach President Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" https://t.co/FV7GtU59UI
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2021
More from CNN:
House Democrats are formally unveiling their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in last week’s riots at the US Capitol.
The single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET when the House gavels in Monday, points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. It also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the state.
…
“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the resolution says. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
Read the full resolution to impeach Trump here https://t.co/HyUUjUkG0B
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2021
With Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration less than two weeks away, Donald Trump doesn’t have much time left in his term. But if he’s been planning on running for office again in 2024, this could throw a pretty big wrench into those plans.