Holy crap, you guys. Did you catch this outrageous footage of Donald Trump and “the Trump crime family” partying while rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol?

Whatever you do today, please don't share the video below of the Trump crime family and his Chief of Staff gleefully partying from their secure bunker while the rioters they unleashed attack the symbol of our democracy. That would not be nice. pic.twitter.com/1seQSqzE89 — Ted (@trom771) January 7, 2021

Whatever you do, please don’t point out that Ted here is full of crap:

Based on the images on the screens in this clip, this appears to have been recorded during the rally earlier in the day, not during the dangerous mayhem later on. https://t.co/oQoJHo3GMB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 7, 2021

this tweet is a lie. the video doesn’t show the trumps watching and laughing at the Capitol riots. you can hear “Gloria” playing in the background, which was played Wednesday prior to trump’s address at the rally. https://t.co/tVwj2heHeE — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021

Oh. Um. Well … oops?

I think this video was before the rally started.. No need to fan the flames, there is enough out there with just the facts.🇺🇸❣️ — Jackie (@Jackie29450889) January 7, 2021

This tweet is misleading and we fell for a identical tweet yesterday until @guypbenson pointed out to us that this video was taken before Trump went out to give his speech, and way before the riots. What Trump did that day was horrible, but let’s stick to the facts. https://t.co/B0uKdaBobs — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 8, 2021

But what if the facts just aren’t as interesting as the narrative?

Should I have said "before" the rioters attacked? Everyone knew what was coming – half the crowd was carrying gas masks. — Ted (@trom771) January 7, 2021

It's been pointed out to me that this may have been *before* the riot, and that's fair. But there's no way they didn't know what was coming. Half the crowd was carrying gas masks. They knew. They were partying in anticipation of what they were about to incite. — Ted (@trom771) January 7, 2021

Shorter Ted:

“aw shit I’m wrong. but the retweets are so good, i guess i’ll just let it ride." pic.twitter.com/IjGgQR7G8A — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021

You’ll notice that Twitter also hasn’t flagged Ted’s initial tweet as misinformation. Just an accidental oversight, we’re sure.

20,000+ retweets for an outright falsehood and he’s going to leave it up because “close enough.” also, lol at “secure bunker.” it’s a tent. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021

What Ted is doing is what so many in the media have been doing for the last four years. Donald Trump has given them plenty of material that should legitimately warrant getting bent out of shape over, but they prefer to just take the shortcut and just make stuff up because it’s a lot less work and a lot more outrage.

Yes. It is before Trump spoke. It is still appalling, but truth matters. And we should all take being accurate as a duty now. — Dan (@Danimal2) January 8, 2021

5 people dead. we don’t need people spreading more misinformation because they want the clout. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021

Update:

Shockingly, Howard Dean is also helping to spread the bogus narrative:

Trump Family, Meadows, Guilfoyle, et al., Festively Watching Capitol Ass… https://t.co/lQZ4azix7r via @YouTube — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 8, 2021

Speaking of capital asses …