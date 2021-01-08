Last night, ace white supremacist spotter Tariq Nasheed used his ace white supremacist spotting skillz to expose white supremacist Roy Ball, who violently assaulted a black woman at a rally in Los Angeles:

Hello @ToyotaSoCal …Is Roy Ball still one of your employees? pic.twitter.com/SISrK0P77G — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 7, 2021

Well, let’s hear from Toyota USA:

The actions in these photos are inconsistent with Toyota’s guiding principle of Respect for People. We do not condone this conduct. While Toyota dealerships are independently owned and operated entities, we can confirm this person is no longer employed by any Toyota dealership. — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 7, 2021

So Roy Ball lost his job? Good. He’s a white supremacist, and he deserves to be fired from every job he’s ever held and will hold in the future.

Just one tiny problem, though. Insignificant, really:

Why are you lying like this? She did a whole interview stating what happened. — MelissaJeanna🦋 (@DearMissLiss) January 8, 2021

“I call him my hero.” 25-year-old Berlinda says the man seen in viral images “bear-hugging” her at a protest in Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, was trying to protect her.@HettyNBCLA has the full story tonight on @NBCLA at 11pm pic.twitter.com/WUEMd5oVLE — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 8, 2021

Oh. You mean … Roy Ball wasn’t trying to kill her with a racist hate crime? But that would mean … Tariq Nasheed was wrong about him. And when has Tariq Nasheed ever been wrong about anything?

We’re being facetious, of course.

According to her own words, he was helping her. It's none of our place to speak for, or especially over, the victim. https://t.co/8a91lKAbNr — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) January 8, 2021

why are you making excuses for violent suspected white supremacists? — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 8, 2021

Well, Tariq Nasheed thinks every white person is a violent suspected white supremacist, so he’s not gonna back down from this one:

Here is footage of Roy Ball who appears to be WITH a group of suspected white supremacists who were violently assaulting Black ppl at a rally in LA. The narrative is that Ball was allegedly helping assault victim #BerlindaNibo to safety, but this video shows that’s not the case pic.twitter.com/fqOjYfe2yt — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 8, 2021

Never mind that the alleged victim defended and is grateful to Roy Ball. The important thing is that Tariq Nasheed has ruined Ball’s livelihood by pushing a false narrative in the name of racial justice.

So take a bow, Tariq. You, too, Toyota. Y’all should be really proud of yourselves.

Great job @Toyota for firing a man who was actually saving this woman. She called him her hero. watch for yourself: https://t.co/swG5JpJyjY pic.twitter.com/q5eT9B6N4c — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 8, 2021

@Toyota @ToyotaSoCal – @FOXLA spoke to the woman in the photo mentioned above earlier today. She credits the man, "Roy Ball" as a Good Samaritan who was protecting her. @LAPDHQ has since confirmed this information. Will he be hired back now? https://t.co/P6kMLxnV9J — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 8, 2021

I hope the good samaritan gets his job back. There was no reason for him to get fired — Steven Kotake (@KotakeSteven) January 8, 2021

Or, even better, Ball will get hired by a company that doesn’t bend over for flaming garbage people like Tariq Nasheed.