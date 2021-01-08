GOP Sen. Josh Hawley had a book deal with Simon & Schuster.

That deal is no more:

Simon & Schuster said that it would cancel the publication of an upcoming book by Senator Josh Hawley, one of several members of Congress who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.https://t.co/SbUkuawEjW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2021

More from the New York Times:

Simon & Schuster said on Thursday that it would cancel the publication of an upcoming book by Senator Josh Hawley, one of several members of Congress who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election. Mr. Hawley, a Missouri Republican and Trump ally, has been criticized for challenging the results and accused of helping incite the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled to be published in June. “We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

Hawley has faced harsh criticism from both sides over his campaign to overturn the Electoral College results, which many believe helped fan the flames of the brewing unrest culminating in Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

But for what it’s worth, Hawley has been unapologetic about wanting to overturn the presidential election. So it’s natural that he’d be livid about his book contract being canceled.

Here’s his statement:

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

As we said above, it makes sense that he’s angry. He’ll no doubt lose a good amount of money from this.

That said, though, his approach to the issue is … probably not the best one.

A more passionate statement about this mob than the other mob https://t.co/KmBR9QAlRw — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 8, 2021

Some balls calling the publishers a “mob” the day after an actual mob. https://t.co/BiMQ4KT87W — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) January 8, 2021

So, *not* the kind of mob you raise your fist in solidarity with? Right? I guess you reserve those gestures for mobs that beat a cop to death with a fire extinguisher. https://t.co/ymBEQypHw8 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 8, 2021

Josh Hawley’s statement whining about his book deal is much more forceful than his milquetoast denunciation of the attack on the US Capitol. Truly craven. https://t.co/mqeR1NYa9I — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 8, 2021

Sorry, but hell no. Losing your book contract after seditious conduct that resulted in five real deaths is not “cancel culture.” https://t.co/nSvrHhoBfx — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) January 8, 2021