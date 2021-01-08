Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tendered their resignations yesterday following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent protesters and Donald Trump’s handling of the situation. Other Trump administration officials have resigned as well.

While there only days left before Joe Biden is inaugurated, their resignations are nonetheless striking and strong statements.

But for the record, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella is not impressed:

The Lincoln Project won’t let anyone forget that Chao, DeVos, et al.’s reputations are permanently stained for having served in the Trump administration. No, sirree. Kurt Bardella will see to that!

Anyway, if this Kurt Bardella fella’s name rings a bell, it’s because he made a name for himself before joining the Lincoln Project. You might remember him from his days as a spokesman for Breitbart News. He resigned after then-Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields accused then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of violently grabbing her and Breitbart called her credibility into question.

And it’s great that he resigned to show solidarity with Fields. But by his own logic, shouldn’t his move to the Lincoln Project be seen as a just-for-show tactic designed to launder his stained reputation? After all, Breitbart began cultivating itself as “a platform for the alt-Right” while Bardella was still there, and turnabout is fair play, right?

Tweeter @AGHamilton29 — formerly known as @AG_Conservative — is ready to play this game if Bardella wants to:

Trending

That “promoting neo-Nazis when convenient” thing is totally accurate, by the way.

In case you missed it:

So yeah, we’d say AG wins this round.

Bardella and the Lincoln Project are indeed finished. Even if they don’t realize it.

Tags: @AGHamilton29Betsy DeVosBreitbartBreitbart NewsElaine ChaoKurt BardellaLincoln ProjectresignationsThe Lincoln ProjectTrump administration